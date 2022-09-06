ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, MT

Mill Lake Fire west of Corvallis burning 450 acres

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lc6g_0hkPCDwA00

HAMILTON - A wildfire in the Bitterroot National Forest west of Corvallis has burned 450 acres.

The lightning-caused Mill Lake Fire is located 12 miles west of Corvallis up Mill Canyon.

Most of the recent growth has been to the north and south of the main fire area.

Tuesday's update also states there was little to no growth further down the canyon, from west to east (towards Corvallis).

MTN News

Multiple helicopters conducted water bucket drops on the fire Monday and were effective at checking and slowing the fire's spread.

Firefighters are currently thinning brush and fuels along Sheafman Road and digging handline to tie into the Sheafman Creek trail system.

Additional resources have been ordered including a 20-person hand crew and engines. No structures or infrastructure are currently threatened.

The difficult terrain, snag trees, and no landing locations for helicopters is limiting the ability to safely place firefighters directly on the fire.

The following trails and roads are currently closed for public safety

Forest Trails:

  • Mill Creek #364
  • Cow Creek #3
  • Hauf Lake #309
  • Sears Lake #312
  • Sheafman Creek #82
  • Fred Burr #38 (from the Fred Burr Reservoir to intersection with Mill Creek Trail).

Roads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
City
Corvallis, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Canyon#Mtn News Multiple#Sears Lake
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Missoula officials search for missing teen

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for 17-year-old Danika Rose Sleeping Bear from Missoula. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sleeping Bear has been missing since Sept. 6. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danika please contact the Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy