Wolfe County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people killed in Johnson County shooting, Kentucky State Police says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people died from a shooting in Johnson County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Depot Road in Paintsville. Police say three people suffered life-threatening injuries "as a result of suspected foul play."
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Residents react to cold case investigation

3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office have arrested a Laurel County woman for driving a car with a DUI suspended license. Laurel County deputies brought Rachel Doan of London, 41, into custody Friday morning. The arrest happened in a business parking lot off...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews recover vehicle over embankment

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Multiple Fatalities in Paintsville Shooting, Suspect in Custody

According to multiple sources, there was a Shooting that took place Today in Paintsville. The shooting happened on Depot Rd. across from dog groomer. Sources have confirmed there has been 3 fatalities. Both City and County Schools, as well as local Government building, businesses and Daycares were locked down while the suspect was being searched for. The suspect was reportedly shot by State Police and taken to an area Hospital. The Kentucky State Police will be releasing further information as it becomes available. Both the Paintsville City Police and Johnson Co Sheriffs Office was also involved. More information is forthcoming.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County kills 1

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Clark County. Kentucky State Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 10:43 a.m. near eastbound mile marker four on the Mountain Parkway, where a car fatally injured the person who is yet to be identified. Troopers...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County road closed due to rock slide

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Public Safety announced Bypass Road, also known as KY 1460, is closed. In a Facebook post, they said the closing is due to a rock slide near Phyllis Lane covering both lanes of the road. Fire units are currently on the scene. The...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

