KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
3 people killed in Johnson County shooting, Kentucky State Police says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people died from a shooting in Johnson County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Depot Road in Paintsville. Police say three people suffered life-threatening injuries "as a result of suspected foul play."
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
Multiple Fatalities in Paintsville Shooting, Suspect in Custody
According to multiple sources, there was a Shooting that took place Today in Paintsville. The shooting happened on Depot Rd. across from dog groomer. Sources have confirmed there has been 3 fatalities. Both City and County Schools, as well as local Government building, businesses and Daycares were locked down while the suspect was being searched for. The suspect was reportedly shot by State Police and taken to an area Hospital. The Kentucky State Police will be releasing further information as it becomes available. Both the Paintsville City Police and Johnson Co Sheriffs Office was also involved. More information is forthcoming.
