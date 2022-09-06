According to multiple sources, there was a Shooting that took place Today in Paintsville. The shooting happened on Depot Rd. across from dog groomer. Sources have confirmed there has been 3 fatalities. Both City and County Schools, as well as local Government building, businesses and Daycares were locked down while the suspect was being searched for. The suspect was reportedly shot by State Police and taken to an area Hospital. The Kentucky State Police will be releasing further information as it becomes available. Both the Paintsville City Police and Johnson Co Sheriffs Office was also involved. More information is forthcoming.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO