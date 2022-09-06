ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

Teen arrested for threat against school, Kansas sheriff says

By Laura McMillan
 5 days ago

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old and two adults are in custody after investigators looked into a school threat in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it learned of the threat against a school on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said the threat was posted on social media on Saturday, and it included a picture of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with the FBI and found that the suspect is 15 years old. Investigators got a search warrant for the teenager’s home. They say they found a pellet gun that is believed to be the one seen in the social media picture.

Law enforcement officers arrested the teenager on suspicion of criminal threat. The teen was turned over to juvenile intake.

The sheriff’s office said two adults in the home were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution charges.

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the school or the public.

