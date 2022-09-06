Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Do NFL cheerleaders get paid? Here’s how much the average salary is
Considering how much time NFL cheerleaders commit to their teams and considering how much NFL franchises are worth, it is hard to believe they make so little. Sometimes cheerleading requires arriving at games five hours prior to prepare for their performance or spending 30-40 hours a week in practice, and yet, they are paid significantly less than anyone else involved at the stadium.
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Slam Series as ‘Terrible’ Without This Beloved Character
It’s been almost a full year since Chicago Fire fans bid goodbye to longtime cast member Jesse Spencer. Spencer played the beloved character Captain Matt Casey for an impressive 10 seasons. The show continues to carry on, but many fans believe the isn’t the same as it was without Casey. Some have even deemed it “terrible.”
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
What we learned as Fields, defense lead Bears to upset of 49ers
CHICAGO – Like Thanos, Justin Fields did it himself (with help from the defense and the undisciplined San Francisco 49ers defense). The first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Soldier Field looked a lot like what Fields endured during his rookie season under Matt Nagy. He completed just 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and a pick while being sacked twice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
3 takeaways from an ugly San Francisco 49ers loss, including pumping the brakes on the Trey Lance takes
Extremely poor weather conditions at Solider Field led to senseless penalties and a next to impossible situation for 49ers QB Trey Lance.
Here are the wettest games played in NFL history
The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
St. Brown brothers score Week 1 touchdowns minutes apart
Equanimeous St. Brown wasn’t about to let his younger brother steal the limelight one week into the regular season. The Bears wide receiver scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, mere minutes after his brother, Amon-Ra, scored a touchdown of his own for the Lions. Amon-Ra kicked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santos takes blame for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
Rookie punter Trenton Gill was called for a bizarre penalty during the Chicago Bears' first game of the season. He received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel on the field to dry a spot for Cairo Santos to kick a field goal. Unfortunately, bringing a towel to dry...
What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022?
A look at what every NFL team is spending on players for the 2022 season. The post What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
Locker: Colts-Texans opener deserved a tie
Houston was up 20-3 to start the fourth quarter, but was unable to close it out. They tied after overtime. These are some observations from the game by In The Loop’s Landry Locker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Bears risers and fallers after Week 1 win over 49ers
The Bears pulled off the Week 1 upset against the 49ers largely due to big plays made by Justin Fields and timely takeaways. A few standout performances from other players helped paved the way to victory, too. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses though. The entire first half was a disaster, and a handful of players didn’t make a big impact, when presented with big opportunities.
WATCH: Bears punter hit with bizarre penalty
It doesn't get any more Chicago Bears than this. Rookie punter Trenton Gill was hit with a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the team's first game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Gill brought a towel on the field to dry the surface for kicker Cairo Santos to attempt a field...
Fields, teammates celebrate rainy win with stylish slide
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got off to a sluggish start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but he was the one smiling at the end of the game as the Monsters of the Midway started off the campaign with a 19-10 win. Fields threw for 121 yards and...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0