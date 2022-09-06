ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Do NFL cheerleaders get paid? Here’s how much the average salary is

Considering how much time NFL cheerleaders commit to their teams and considering how much NFL franchises are worth, it is hard to believe they make so little. Sometimes cheerleading requires arriving at games five hours prior to prepare for their performance or spending 30-40 hours a week in practice, and yet, they are paid significantly less than anyone else involved at the stadium.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Arlington Heights, IL
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Fields, defense lead Bears to upset of 49ers

CHICAGO – Like Thanos, Justin Fields did it himself (with help from the defense and the undisciplined San Francisco 49ers defense). The first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Soldier Field looked a lot like what Fields endured during his rookie season under Matt Nagy. He completed just 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and a pick while being sacked twice.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the wettest games played in NFL history

The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soldier Field#Metlife Stadium#At T Stadium#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Nflpa#Espn Radio 1000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after Week 1 win over 49ers

The Bears pulled off the Week 1 upset against the 49ers largely due to big plays made by Justin Fields and timely takeaways. A few standout performances from other players helped paved the way to victory, too. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses though. The entire first half was a disaster, and a handful of players didn’t make a big impact, when presented with big opportunities.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Bears punter hit with bizarre penalty

It doesn't get any more Chicago Bears than this. Rookie punter Trenton Gill was hit with a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the team's first game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Gill brought a towel on the field to dry the surface for kicker Cairo Santos to attempt a field...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy