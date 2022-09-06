ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport’s police officers growing out beards for charity

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tz7Mp_0hkP8QU800

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The officers of the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) will soon be sporting some stubble as the fall season begins.

A release from the KPD states the department is launching its second annual No-Shave Fall-vember to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. In 2021, the campaign was held in November and December and raised $12,250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Carter Co. authorities release new details in homicide investigation

“We believe that these organizations are providing positive programs and mentoring and great environments for kids to stay out of trouble and learn good life skills,” said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. “We think that’s going to be a worthwhile use for the funds this year.”

This year, the campaign will run from September through December, and all KPD employees are encouraged to participate. The department’s policies “typically require employees to maintain a traditional conservative appearance,” the release states. However, participating employees may select one of the following provided options to participate in the fundraiser:

  • Employees may choose to grow and maintain a neatly-groomed beard.
  • Employees may choose to wear blue jeans on Fridays (non-uniformed personnel only).
  • Employees may choose to wear a solid-color ribbon in one of the traditionally associated cause awareness colors.

Participating employees are asked to donate $40 each month, except those who choose the jeans option which will only require a $25 donation.

The KPD is also asking Kingsport citizens, businesses and organizations to join the campaign and become community sponsors at various levels by committing funds for donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD: Two arrested after officer find Xanax, ledgers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business. Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: two people injured in crash on I-81

UPDATE 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport at mile marker 55. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Patton
WJHL

PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Police#No Shave Fall Vember#Girls Inc#Carter Co#Kpd Public Information
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Inspectors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) reinspected the Carter County Jail on Friday and although improvements were reported to be made, the certification will be determined in December when the TCI Board of Control meets. According to the release, the primary concern expressed by TCI officials following the inspection […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mural beauty at Fire Station 4

JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee gathered at Fire Station 4 on Main Street this week for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project earlier this year...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy