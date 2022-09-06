Read full article on original website
Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Black Country, New Road covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at Bowery Ballroom in New York Monday night (September 5). Check out footage below. Black Country, New Road issued their second album Ants From Up There in February, almost exactly a year after their debut For the first time. Frontperson Isaac Wood departed the group shortly before the arrival of Ants From Up There. “Good Will Hunting” from the album notably has a chorus that begins “She’s got Billie Eilish style/Moving to Berlin for a little while.”
Nosaj Thing Announces New Album Continua, Shares New Song: Listen
Nosaj Thing—aka Los Angeles producer Jason W. Chung—has announced his fifth studio album. Continua arrives October 27 via LuckyMe. The record includes guest contributions from Panda Bear, serpentwithfeet, Pink Siifu, Toro Y Moi, Coby Sey, Sam Gendel, Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino, Eyedress, and more. Today, Chung has shared the LP’s latest single “We Are,” which features South Korean indie band Hyukoh. Listen to that below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Freddie Gibbs has announced a new album. It’s called $oul $old $eperately, and it marks the rapper’s major label debut. The new LP is out September 30 via Warner. Today, Gibbs has released lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo, which arrives with a flashy music video. Watch Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo clean up at the casino in the clip below, and scroll down for the LP artwork.
White Girl Wasted
As debut albums go, White Girl Wasted has a particularly auspicious origin story. Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label owner the Purist (Lawrence Lord) and London-via-Birmingham rapper-producer Sonnyjim (Sonny Sathi) had just spent the second weekend of September 2018 completely off their heads at Croatia’s Outlook Festival. Returning home after four days of debauchery in a 19th-century fort, they hit the studio and came up with a doozy of a beat: an airy lo-fi flute sample gliding gently over smooth blaxploitation funk. Sonnyjim laid a verse and nailed it in one take. They thought it sounded like an MF Doom joint, so they sent it over on a whim. Doom responded with a full verse, so they popped a bottle of champagne and sent it to Jay Electronica. In came another verse. By the time Doom got back in touch to licence the track for an Adult Swim compilation, they figured they were sitting on gold. So they kept the track and got to work channelling their creative chemistry into a full-length album.
Hyd Announces New Album Clearing and Tour, Shares New Song “So Far” Co-Written With SOPHIE: Listen
Hyd, the moniker of interdisciplinary artist and PC Music associate Hayden Dunham (formerly of the QT project), has announced their debut album. Clearing is out November 11 via PC Music. Today they’ve shared the new single “So Clear,” which was co-written with the late SOPHIE as well as Easyfun. Listen below.
The Waeve (Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Waeve, a new project from Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, has announced their self-titled debut album with a video for the new song “Can I Call You.” It’s due out February 3, 2023, via Transgressive. Check out the artwork, track list, and the video for “Can I Call You” below.
Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” With Alabaster dePlume and Tom Skinner: Listen
Beth Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released later this month, and in the lead-up to the release, the English vocalist has shared a new song that’s slated to appear on the album. “Fractals” is a collaboration with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume alongside drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile), bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible), and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.
Listen to Mari Montana’s “Super Star”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Mari Montana has a voice so booming and commanding that if he were born 25 years earlier he could have been doing voiceover narrations on ’90s Black gangster flicks. The West Palm Beach, Florida spitter cruises over the funk groove of “Super Star” with the presence of a cold-blooded mafia boss. His rhymes feature evocative threats, money-chasing fantasies, and paranoia, all of which feel so alive because of his storyteller instincts, and small touches that add color: “I’m gon’ get rich regardless but I’m tryna’ go legit/Feel like the biggest target, the fuckin’ feds on our dick,” he raps, while a police siren blares in the distance. You can’t tell me Menace II Society wouldn’t have been a smidge better if Mari Montana were the narrator instead.
Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Share New Song With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig: Listen
Phoenix have announced their first album in five years. Alpha Zulu is due out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. The follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo was self-produced by Phoenix and recorded in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which is located in the Palais du Louvre. Today, the band have released Alpha Zulu’s latest single “Tonight,” which is a duet with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Phoenix have also shared an Oscar Boyson-directed visual for the song. Watch it below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
The Weeknd Loses Voice, Cancels L.A. Show Mid-Song
Early in his set at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night (September 4), the Weeknd lost his voice and had to cancel the rest of the show, as Billboard and The Los Angeles Times point out. The singer was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” when his voice went out. He then stopped the concert and addressed the sold-out crowd. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” Abel Tesfaye said. He continued:
Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour, Citing Health Concerns
Justin Bieber has canceled his remaining world tour dates in support of last year’s Justice, which had been slated to run through March 2023. “I need to make my health the priority right now,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram stories about the development. Bieber has not yet indicated whether the shows would be rescheduled. Read the full statement below.
Born Under a Rhyming Planet
Despite the name, Demdike Stare’s DDS is no vanity label: Since 2009, they’ve used the platform to release not only their own albums and mixtapes but also the work of other artists with singular sensibilities. There have been avant-dancehall burners from Equiknoxx, dispatches from the outer reaches of Mica Levi’s soundworlds, two typically oddball sides of Jim O’Rourke. The label’s greatest feat so far might be facilitating the return of Shinichi Atobe’s ineffable techno, but this summer DDS has also guided the re-entry of Chicago’s Born Under a Rhyming Planet. Diagonals is somehow a belated debut album, greatest hits compilation, and mixtape of re-edits, all at once. Whatever it is, it’s a welcome return.
Thursday Announce Full Collapse Box Set and Tour
Thursday have announced a new box set reissue of their 2001 album Full Collapse. The new edition of 10" LPs, packaged with a photo book by Nathaniel Shannon collecting images of the band in 2001 and 2002. It’s out October 28 via Craft Recordings. They’ve also announced a handful of tour dates where they’ll play Full Collapse in its entirety. See those below.
Listen to Run the Jewels’ New Song for Upcoming Movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Run the Jewels have shared their new opening theme song for the upcoming movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, out November 8. In the past the long-running Adult Swim series has had themes by Schoolly D and Thundercat and Flying Lotus. In the theme, which premiered in the trailer for the movie, Run the Jewels give a preview of the movie’s plot. This isn’t the first time Run the Jewels have collaborated with Adult Swim, they have released a music video starring Rick and Morty and have performed RTJ4 in full on the channel. Check out the song below.
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City”: Watch
North London band Sorry are back with a new single from their upcoming album Anywhere But Here. “Key to the City” arrives with a voyeuristic music video directed by FLASHA. Check it out below. “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation...
Björk Parties at a Mushroom Rave in Video for New Song “Atopos”: Watch
Björk has shared the lead single from her forthcoming album, Fossora. Directed by Viðar Logi, the “Atopos” video takes place in a fungal underworld, where a masked Björk, a bass clarinet sextet, and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn gear up for a rave showdown. Watch it happen below.
Fabric Launches New Record Label, Shares Eris Drew and Octo Octa Split EP: Listen
Fabric, the London nightclub known for its celebrated Fabriclive mix series and Fabric Records and Houndstooth record labels, is starting a new imprint called Fabric Originals. The label “aims to release special projects from the artists that form the present and future of boundary pushing club music globally,” according to a statement shared with Pitchfork.
Dry Cleaning Announce Tour, Share New Song “Gary Ashby”: Listen
Dry Cleaning have announced a 2023 world tour in support of their forthcoming sophomore LP Stumpwork. They’ve also shared the latest single from the LP. It’s called “Gary Ashby.” Listen to the new song below, and scroll down for the band’s full itinerary. “Gary Ashby”...
Heaven Come Crashing
Rachika Nayar doesn’t just spew out a little fog before her live show, she stretches the venue’s fire code to its limit. Before the guitarist walks onstage, the entire performance space is clouded, red exit signs barely visible, until you can barely see your hand in front of your face. The effect on the audience is immediate: Conversations dull to a whisper and friends drift carefully towards each other to reunite before the music starts, tiptoeing across a shadowy maze of bodies as they take on a heightened awareness of their own.
