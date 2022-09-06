ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

SEEN HER? Endangered Teenager Reported Missing In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Police seek the public's help locating a missing teenager in Camden County.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Gabriella Byrd, was reported missing from the Sicklerville Section of Gloucester Township. She was last seen by family at her residence on Monday, Aug. 29, police said.

She is a 17-year-old African-American female and described as being 5'-09" tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, red hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and carrying a camouflaged backpack. Gabriella Byrd may possibly be in Camden.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Gabriella Byrd's's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

Public Safety
