Discontent Grows In Florida Over Delay Of Marijuana Licenses, Appeals Judge Weighs In
Recently, an appeals-court judge upbraided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical cannabis licenses as required by state law. District Court of Appeal Judge Ross Bilbrey said potential applicants are "understandably frustrated" and offered a legal playbook for cannabis entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the market for years.
Does Arizona Have Medical Cannabis?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. Whether you’re new to the state of Arizona or new to medical cannabis, it’s smart of you to check out the legality of a medicine you’re considering consuming. After all, in an ideal world, you should be able to openly discuss with your doctor any and all medications you are consuming in order to mitigate any potential negative drug interactions.
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
A Virginia Man Wins $1M Lottery After Thinking He Won $600
A man in Virginia won $1 million playing the "20X The Money" scratch off game last month. At first, he thought he won just $600, but later, he discovered the amount was a bit more than that. Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale, Virginia, bought the ticket at a Safeway supermarket...
DTE Energy Plans To Raise Rates: Will These 2 High Yielding Investments Do The Same?
For the full year results ending March 31, 2022, National Grid saw its operating profit increase by 82%. Sempra Energy has a stellar track record of increasing its dividends for 19 years. As of March 1, 2022, the utilities sector began outpacing the S&P 500, and is currently up 10.83%...
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin G.O. Refunding Bonds
On September 8, 2022, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AAA, with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin's (the State's) General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 3. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating with a Stable Outlook on the outstanding G.O. Bonds; the short-term K1+ rating on the G.O. Commercial Paper (CP) Program and G.O. Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program; and the long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook on outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). The long-term COPs rating is derived from the State's long-term G.O. rating and an evaluation of factors discussed in KBRA's U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology. As of September 1st, 2022, the State had $7.1 billion of General Obligations, including fixed rate G.O. Bonds, variable rate G.O. FRNs and EMCP Notes, and Variable Rate Demand Obligation ("VRDO") Notes outstanding.
