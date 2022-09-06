ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Discontent Grows In Florida Over Delay Of Marijuana Licenses, Appeals Judge Weighs In

Recently, an appeals-court judge upbraided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical cannabis licenses as required by state law. District Court of Appeal Judge Ross Bilbrey said potential applicants are "understandably frustrated" and offered a legal playbook for cannabis entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the market for years.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Does Arizona Have Medical Cannabis?

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. Whether you’re new to the state of Arizona or new to medical cannabis, it’s smart of you to check out the legality of a medicine you’re considering consuming. After all, in an ideal world, you should be able to openly discuss with your doctor any and all medications you are consuming in order to mitigate any potential negative drug interactions.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Ohio Government
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Congress, OH
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Government
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Benzinga

KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin G.O. Refunding Bonds

On September 8, 2022, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AAA, with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin's (the State's) General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 3. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating with a Stable Outlook on the outstanding G.O. Bonds; the short-term K1+ rating on the G.O. Commercial Paper (CP) Program and G.O. Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program; and the long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook on outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). The long-term COPs rating is derived from the State's long-term G.O. rating and an evaluation of factors discussed in KBRA's U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology. As of September 1st, 2022, the State had $7.1 billion of General Obligations, including fixed rate G.O. Bonds, variable rate G.O. FRNs and EMCP Notes, and Variable Rate Demand Obligation ("VRDO") Notes outstanding.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
79K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy