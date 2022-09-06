On September 8, 2022, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AAA, with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin's (the State's) General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 3. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating with a Stable Outlook on the outstanding G.O. Bonds; the short-term K1+ rating on the G.O. Commercial Paper (CP) Program and G.O. Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program; and the long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook on outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). The long-term COPs rating is derived from the State's long-term G.O. rating and an evaluation of factors discussed in KBRA's U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology. As of September 1st, 2022, the State had $7.1 billion of General Obligations, including fixed rate G.O. Bonds, variable rate G.O. FRNs and EMCP Notes, and Variable Rate Demand Obligation ("VRDO") Notes outstanding.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO