ISP: Chesterfield man issued citation for striking squad car

CARMI, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a trooper on Interstate 64 in Wayne County on Monday.

According to ISP, a pickup truck sideswiped a trooper’s squad car while the emergency vehicle was stationary with its lights on at milepost 101 just before 8 p.m.. The trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and the pickup driver, identified as 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle of Chesterfield was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Improper Lane Usage.

ISP said 18 squad cars were struck this year in relation to the Move Over Law and seven troopers sustained injuries from related crashes. ISP reminds the public that drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, otherwise known as Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

For more information on Scott’s Law, including an interactive map of squad car crashes, click here .

