ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

ISP: Chesterfield man issued citation for striking squad car

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR4Wj_0hkP6pr700

CARMI, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a trooper on Interstate 64 in Wayne County on Monday.

According to ISP, a pickup truck sideswiped a trooper’s squad car while the emergency vehicle was stationary with its lights on at milepost 101 just before 8 p.m.. The trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and the pickup driver, identified as 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle of Chesterfield was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Improper Lane Usage.

Woman behind bars after crash at Dollar Tree

ISP said 18 squad cars were struck this year in relation to the Move Over Law and seven troopers sustained injuries from related crashes. ISP reminds the public that drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, otherwise known as Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

For more information on Scott’s Law, including an interactive map of squad car crashes, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
ALTON, IL
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
wmay.com

Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash

A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
WAVERLY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
County
Wayne County, IL
Wayne County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
City
Chesterfield, IL
wlds.com

One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104

One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Juvenile dies in Alton crash

A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Illinois State Police#The Move Over Law#Scott S Law#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of threatening police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Arenzville Road

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arenzville Road yesterday evening. Initial calls for a two-vehicle crash with injuries came in at approximately 6:40 from Arenzville Road near Bethel Church road. According to preliminary reports, a white passenger car was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road,...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
southernillinoisnow.com

Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft

Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
VERNON, IL
wlds.com

Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles

Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Wants To Represent Himself In Adams County Criminal Trial

A Springfield man plans to represent himself at his upcoming trial in Adams County on multiple felony charges. 36-year-old Bradley Yohn is accused of home invasion, kidnaping, criminal sexual assault, and other charges in an incident in Quincy in November of last year. Yohn had already fired one lawyer and indicated he would represent himself, then asked for another attorney to be appointed… but has now shifted gears again.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe

The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
ALTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy