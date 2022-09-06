ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Tunnel to Towers 5K honors 9/11 victims on eve of anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rain or shine, the annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K went on as scheduled at The Market Common on Saturday. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation started the run to honor Siller, a New York firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, during the attack on the World Trade Center. The foundation’s goal is to use various programs to help first responders and their families.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion fire chief resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Society
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
Old Gold Black

Beach Weekend coolers are holding us back

The scene is set as follows: you’re lying face down in a green-water Myrtle Beach pool, the muffled sound of “Pepas” by Farruko, your going-out anthem, blares through a waterlogged speaker. All that remains in your memory is the beautiful cooler that you painted instead of doing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand

Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Man Robbed of Guns and Ammo Outside of Florence Walmart

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside of Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence. Officers discovered there were two subjects in which the victim had prior contact. The suspects robbed the victim of a gun and ammunition before taking off in a burgundy sedan.
FLORENCE, SC

