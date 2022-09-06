Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.

