Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Tunnel to Towers 5K honors 9/11 victims on eve of anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rain or shine, the annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K went on as scheduled at The Market Common on Saturday. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation started the run to honor Siller, a New York firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, during the attack on the World Trade Center. The foundation’s goal is to use various programs to help first responders and their families.
Marion fire chief resigns
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
HCGOP Lawsuit: Group motions to remove defamatory remarks from website
The event was called Rock The Red. The final act rocked the Horry County Republican party, who now is working to be removed from a lawsuit. Upstate resident Matthew McDaniel was body slammed by HCGOP E.C. Chad Caton for comments McDaniel made at the closing of the event. Local resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
wpde.com
Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Old Gold Black
Beach Weekend coolers are holding us back
The scene is set as follows: you’re lying face down in a green-water Myrtle Beach pool, the muffled sound of “Pepas” by Farruko, your going-out anthem, blares through a waterlogged speaker. All that remains in your memory is the beautiful cooler that you painted instead of doing...
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. 620 Prince in Georgetown, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Situated along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast in Georgetown, South Carolina, 620 Prince combines sophisticated charm and modern renovation in an 1882 coastal home.
WMBF
Catch The Full Monty at The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Theatre of the Republic has been in operation for over 50 years. It’s the longest running live show theatre in Horry County. We loved learning about their upcoming production, The Full Monty. Come along with us to meet some of the cast, learn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand
Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
wpde.com
Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
wfxb.com
Man Robbed of Guns and Ammo Outside of Florence Walmart
A man was robbed at gunpoint outside of Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence. Officers discovered there were two subjects in which the victim had prior contact. The suspects robbed the victim of a gun and ammunition before taking off in a burgundy sedan.
Comments / 1