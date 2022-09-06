ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook

By Ian Costello
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore, ( KOIN ) – Fire officials in Tillamook say a Sunday evening fire destroyed a 77-year-old building that was most recently being used as a marijuana production facility.

The first calls came in just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, officials say they made the decision to not enter the building and only battle the blaze from the outside, because of the condition of the 5,400-square-foot building.

Additional firefighters and equipment were brought in from Bay City, Netarts-Oceanside and Nestucca to help Tillamook crews keep the fire from spreading to a nearby storage trailer and travel trailer. Some spot fires spread in a neighboring field, but were quickly put out.

While firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within an hour, they remained on scene until just before midnight extinguishing hot spots and mopping up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

