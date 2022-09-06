Read full article on original website
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer
Mastering and customizing your ship is the first step towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain. Experience Skull and Bones on PC in the Ubisoft Store, releasing November 8, 2022.
Marvel Snap Releasing On PC And Mobile October 18
Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based card battler, will release on October 18. The game is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase that the full release is coming next month to PC, iOS, and Android. A new trailer gives an...
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Sign In to follow. Follow Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
The end is nahual: If I may say so
We have no news or videos for The end is nahual: If I may say so. Sorry!
Overwatch Fans Aren't Happy About Overwatch 2 Hero Unlocks
Fans aren't happy about the revelation that new characters will have to be unlocked through the season pass in Overwatch 2, as the sequel moves to a free-to-play model. While Blizzard has said that characters will be available through the free rewards track, not requiring any extra payment, critical players have said that the system will jeopardize Overwatch's hero-swapping playstyle.
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #2
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave her violent past behind and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Play 100+ Games For Free Until October 10 With Ubisoft Plus
Ubisoft has kicked off a pretty cool promotion that lets PC gamers check out dozens of the studio's most popular games for free for a limited time. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft+ is free to use until October 10. That means for the next month fans can play games from franchises such as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Ghost Recon without spending a dime.
New Fantastic Four #4 - Hell in a Handbasket Part 4
The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues - and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Uncharted Director's New Marvel Game Stars Captain America And Black Panther
As part of the Marvel Games showcase today during D23, Disney officially announced the next game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Skydance Media with a cinematic trailer. Somewhat weirdly, though, the announcement left off one key piece of information: the game's title. As. , the new Marvel will take...
D23 Disney And Marvel Games Showcase: How To Watch Today, Start Times, What To Expect
Disney's D23 expo takes place over the next few days, but today, September 9, it will host a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and livestreamed online. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game--now rumored to be a Captain America/Black Panther game--are all planned. Here's what to expect (including a possible Iron Man game reveal) and how to watch.
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Assassin's Creed Mirage Preorders Available Now
Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2022, and it's hoping to take the franchise back to its roots in 2023. You’ll get to explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn, a member of an organization that serves as the backbone for the Assassin’s Brotherhood, and unlike recent entries, there’s no branching skill tree or various dialogue options in sight. The condensed experience is bound to pique the interest of longtime fans, and you’ll be glad to know that preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live--and there’s even a bit of bonus content for those who reserve an early copy.
