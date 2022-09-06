OLB Alex Highsmith expected to return from rib injury, start Steelers' season opener

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who didn’t play the entire preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a rib injury, is expected to be ready for the season opener, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

Highsmith said last week he was targeting a full return to practice this week. The Steelers held a bonus day of work Monday and will have three days of practice before they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Highsmith had six sacks in his second NFL season opposite Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The other outside linebackers on the 53-man roster are players who joined the team just a week ago. The Steelers traded for Malik Reed of the Denver Broncos and brought back Jamir Jones on a waiver claim.

“We’ll see about the new guys,” Tomlin said. “Their ability to execute and have detail in their play throughout the course of the week will determine whether they have roles or the significance of their roles.”

Although Tomlin said Highsmith will play, he was less forthcoming about wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who injured his shoulder in the preseason finale.

“We’ll have a practice participation report as prescribed by the NFL office, and we’ll proceed from there,” Tomlin said.