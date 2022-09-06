Read full article on original website
Disney Announces New Additions To Avengers Campus, Including “King Thanos” & A Multiverse Battle
Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro brought in some heavy hitters for his presentation at D23 Expo, including Mark Ruffalo, Jon Favreau and Marvel boss Kevin Feige. The topline of their announcement, per Feige, is that “We’re bringing the Multiverse to Avengers Campus.” At the new attraction, said D’Amaro, “You’re going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers from every universe” against villains from all over the multiverse. He offered come concept art which, under closer inspection, reveals some interesting combatants. The group of villains will also include a new big baddie: King Thanos. “This is a Thanos that...
‘Wordle’ today, September 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#447)
Trying to solve Wordle #447 for September 9, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a a thinker. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is still finding its balance ahead of launch
Dragon Ball: The Breakers would be horrifying if it weren’t a bloodless anime game. It mimics the premise of Dead by Daylight, a co-op survival game, with seven Survivors versus one Raider. These poor souls have been sucked into a pocket dimension with an all-powerful supervillain that wants to kill them. If they summon a Super Time Machine and activate it in time to escape, they win the game. Meanwhile, the Raider wins if it stops the Super Time Machine from activating or kills off the entire cast.
Marvel World of Heroes is the next AR game from Pokémon Go studio
A new augmented reality game from Niantic is on the way, and this time it’s being created in partnership with Marvel and will feature plenty of iconic faces from the comics. The game was announced today during Disney & Marvel’s games showcase and has a 2023 release window.
Netflix expands its gaming offerings with 10 new titles
Netflix shared a list of new titles coming to its Netflix Games platform. The service will add 10 games, including the anticipated Desta: The Memories Between, which launches on September 27. The announcement comes from GameSpot, which aired its first annual Swipe Mobile Showcase. The stream shared updates on a...
God of War Ragnarök borrows top-notch accessibility options from Last of Us Part I
Sony recently released a complete rebuild of one of the most iconic games in its PlayStation catalog. The Last of Us Part I not only reintroduced the world to one of the most essential gaming experiences, but showed off some of the best accessibility features we’ve ever seen. Now many of those impressive options are making their way to the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök.
Ubisoft and Netflix partner for an Assassin’s Creed show and mobile game
During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered up with Netflix to bring several projects over to the streaming platform. Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix. Plus, there’s a live-action Assassin’s Creed show coming to Netflix as well.
New Netflix new game Lucky Luna is Pac-Man meets Wario Land
Have you ever played a new game that feels entirely fresh while simultaneously hitting a nostalgic nerve? A new game that just released but unlocks some memories of old titles you haven’t played in years?. That’s what happened to me when I tried Lucky Luna, a new mobile game...
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 14 quests and how to complete them
It’s time, once again, for the next batch of Fortnite challenges. For Season 3, week 14, Epic Games has plenty of new ways to earn battle pass XP, with a slew of challenges to test your skills. This week, you’ll need to visit specific locations, collect items, and damage opponents under certain parameters.
Goat Simulator 3’s sandbox is 18 times larger than its predecessor’s
It takes more than just a bit of confidence for a game as silly as Goat Simulator to casually jump from its first installment all the way to a second sequel. As such, it’s safe to conclude the nonexistent Goat Simulator 2 was, indeed, all the friends we licked along the way. Still, we’re looking forward to Goat Simulator 3, which is, as the name would suggest, all about goats — and the wacky things they do when given gravity beams and a license to chill.
Everything announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
While Disney backed out of directly developing and publishing video games in the 2010s, it is licensing out its famous franchises to game developers more than ever. Just within the last month, we saw the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, Disney & Pixar Games, Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, and 20th Century Games have shown us what’s next at one of the first major presentations of this year’s D23: the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
