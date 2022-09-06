It takes more than just a bit of confidence for a game as silly as Goat Simulator to casually jump from its first installment all the way to a second sequel. As such, it’s safe to conclude the nonexistent Goat Simulator 2 was, indeed, all the friends we licked along the way. Still, we’re looking forward to Goat Simulator 3, which is, as the name would suggest, all about goats — and the wacky things they do when given gravity beams and a license to chill.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO