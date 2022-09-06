Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Plans moving forward for new $1M high-tech, small-scale manufacturing plant on KU’s West Campus
The University of Kansas has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a small scale manufacturing facility that will help start-up drug firms and other biotech companies create critical, early-stage batches of their products. KU announced on Friday that the university has received a $958,000 grant from the...
LJWORLD
‘An immersive experience’: new Watkins Museum exhibit includes never-before displayed video, audio and artifacts
One of the two core exhibits at Watkins Museum of History is getting a major update, including several new exhibits and new audio and visual components for existing displays. Many artifacts and clips are on display for the first time, including old KU basketball video clips, panels about the Native American tribes that first inhabited the area, a plow from when Kansas was still a territory, clips from “The Day After” movie that was filmed in Lawrence, old public school books and old clips from Channel 6 News. Will Haynes, director of engagement and learning for Watkins, said the hope is that the exhibit provides a dynamic set of encounters with the history of the area and the forces that have shaped that history.
LJWORLD
$1M in ARPA funding will help Housing Stabilization Collaborative to continue providing rent and utility assistance
When the dust had settled on Douglas County leaders’ work to allocate more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Douglas County’s Housing Stabilization Collaborative was one of the beneficiaries. The collaborative works with a group of 12 partnering local service agencies and also facilitates rent...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board scheduled to finalize 2022-2023 budget, hear update on facility plan for next year’s budget
The Lawrence school board will soon officially adopt its budget for the 2022-2023 school year after a long process that involved millions of dollars in cuts and contract negotiations for both certified and classified staff members. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board is scheduled to hold...
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss proposal to increase water rates by 8.75% in 2023, possible expansion of utility assistance
City leaders will soon consider a revised water and sewer rate proposal that maintains city administrators’ previously proposed rate increase of 8.75% for 2023, though spends rate revenue differently. Proposed rate increases for the next two years have been decreased slightly. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence...
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: Autumn-like weather greets shoppers at September Sidewalk Sale and Family Fun Day
Downtown Lawrence was livelier than usual Saturday as merchants spilled out onto the sidewalks for their September Sidewalk Sale and Family Fun Day. Lots of items were discounted up and down Massachusetts Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a Family Fun Zone was hopping on Eighth Street between Mass. and Vermont streets.
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas football unveils new-look option rushing attack in OT win at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kansas relied on its rushing attack often in Saturday’s 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia, but it looked a bit different than it did in its season opener. Quarterback Jalon Daniels carried the ball a team-high 12 times for a career-high 85 yards to lead...
LJWORLD
Mountain magic: Overtime interception gives Kansas 55-42 win at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cobee Bryant didn’t care that nearly everyone on Kansas’ sideline was yelling at him to down the football and end the game. The sophomore cornerback saw the end zone and couldn’t stop. “I wanted to score, to be honest,” Bryant said after his...
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Outlook for Kansas football season gets a lot prettier with wild OT win in Morgantown
The path to an improbable 3-0 start to the season for the Kansas football team became truly realistic thanks to a 55-42 overtime road win at West Virginia on Saturday night. And if you want to get even more carried away, if you squint just a little, you might be able to see 4-0.
LJWORLD
KU soccer tops Kansas City 3-0 to move to 5-2 on the season
Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers led the Kansas soccer team with a career-high-tying four points, with a goal and two assists, helping the Jayhawks pick up a 3-0 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Childers’ assists came on goals by her sister, Raena Childers, and KU...
LJWORLD
Week 2 preview: Kansas hits road for Big 12 clash with West Virginia
Much has been made about the way the Kansas football team overhauled its roster during the offseason by adding 21 players via the transfer portal. West Virginia doesn’t have nearly as many, but between the addition of one of the country’s most experienced quarterbacks in JT Daniels and the incorporation of several starters on defense, the Mountaineers look different than they did when the Jayhawks closed their season with a home loss against them in November.
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball team rolls to 8-0 with sweep in home opener
After recording seven wins in seven matches away from home to open the season, the Kansas women’s volleyball team finally opened play at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday night. And the Jayhawks kept their unbeaten streak alive, moving to 8-0 on the season with a three-set sweep of...
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 11, 2022
Daniel William Mueller, 53, Lenexa, and Kimberly Madsen Beeler, 52, Lawrence. Alexander Marshall Manley, 21, Lawrence, and Cari Jean Gregg, 21, Lawrence. Shea M. Visser, 30, and Micah Shane Burchfield, 36, Lawrence. Matthew Allen Gower, 31, Lawrence, and Sierra Marie Phillips, 26, Lawrence. Tanner Sheldon Hines, 29, Lawrence, and Madeline...
LJWORLD
No civil rights charges in Kansas police shooting
Overland Park — A suburban Kansas City police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old four years ago will not face civil rights charges, federal prosecutors announced Friday. John Albers was shot by officer Clayton Jenison after he backed a minivan out of his family’s garage in Overland Park...
LJWORLD
The Salvation Army plans to move service center to 23rd Street in October; working on deal to sell downtown property
The Salvation Army is moving its feeding and assistance center from its longtime home in downtown Lawrence to a larger location on 23rd Street, creating the possibility that the nonprofit will start providing more social services. The move also creates the possibility that The Salvation Army’s current location — at...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 9, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Topeka man injured on I-70 near Tonganoxie while attempting to escape his burning vehicle
A Topeka man was injured Friday when he was dragged while attempting to exit his vehicle, which had caught fire on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the man, Peter M. Leal, 53, was injured shortly before noon Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet Venture he was driving westbound on I-70 at mile marker 213.6, or 214th Street in Tonganoxie, caught fire for an unknown reason. Leal became entangled with the vehicle when he pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to exit without putting the vehicle in park, the report said. He was dragged from the rolling car until it came to the interstate’s median. He was taken to LMH Health with suspected minor injuries, the report said.
LJWORLD
Greyson DeGraeve
Greyson Lee DeGraeve, 9, Leavenworth, Funeral 11am Mon Sept 12, at West Haven Baptist Church, Tonganoxie, KS. Visitation Sunday evening 5pm-8pm. Burial Fall Creek Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.
