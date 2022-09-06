One of the two core exhibits at Watkins Museum of History is getting a major update, including several new exhibits and new audio and visual components for existing displays. Many artifacts and clips are on display for the first time, including old KU basketball video clips, panels about the Native American tribes that first inhabited the area, a plow from when Kansas was still a territory, clips from “The Day After” movie that was filmed in Lawrence, old public school books and old clips from Channel 6 News. Will Haynes, director of engagement and learning for Watkins, said the hope is that the exhibit provides a dynamic set of encounters with the history of the area and the forces that have shaped that history.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO