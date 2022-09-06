ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

‘An immersive experience’: new Watkins Museum exhibit includes never-before displayed video, audio and artifacts

One of the two core exhibits at Watkins Museum of History is getting a major update, including several new exhibits and new audio and visual components for existing displays. Many artifacts and clips are on display for the first time, including old KU basketball video clips, panels about the Native American tribes that first inhabited the area, a plow from when Kansas was still a territory, clips from “The Day After” movie that was filmed in Lawrence, old public school books and old clips from Channel 6 News. Will Haynes, director of engagement and learning for Watkins, said the hope is that the exhibit provides a dynamic set of encounters with the history of the area and the forces that have shaped that history.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Education
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The University Of Kansas#American Indian#Facebook Comments
LJWORLD

KU soccer tops Kansas City 3-0 to move to 5-2 on the season

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers led the Kansas soccer team with a career-high-tying four points, with a goal and two assists, helping the Jayhawks pick up a 3-0 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Childers’ assists came on goals by her sister, Raena Childers, and KU...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Week 2 preview: Kansas hits road for Big 12 clash with West Virginia

Much has been made about the way the Kansas football team overhauled its roster during the offseason by adding 21 players via the transfer portal. West Virginia doesn’t have nearly as many, but between the addition of one of the country’s most experienced quarterbacks in JT Daniels and the incorporation of several starters on defense, the Mountaineers look different than they did when the Jayhawks closed their season with a home loss against them in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball team rolls to 8-0 with sweep in home opener

After recording seven wins in seven matches away from home to open the season, the Kansas women’s volleyball team finally opened play at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday night. And the Jayhawks kept their unbeaten streak alive, moving to 8-0 on the season with a three-set sweep of...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 11, 2022

Daniel William Mueller, 53, Lenexa, and Kimberly Madsen Beeler, 52, Lawrence. Alexander Marshall Manley, 21, Lawrence, and Cari Jean Gregg, 21, Lawrence. Shea M. Visser, 30, and Micah Shane Burchfield, 36, Lawrence. Matthew Allen Gower, 31, Lawrence, and Sierra Marie Phillips, 26, Lawrence. Tanner Sheldon Hines, 29, Lawrence, and Madeline...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

No civil rights charges in Kansas police shooting

Overland Park — A suburban Kansas City police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old four years ago will not face civil rights charges, federal prosecutors announced Friday. John Albers was shot by officer Clayton Jenison after he backed a minivan out of his family’s garage in Overland Park...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 9, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man injured on I-70 near Tonganoxie while attempting to escape his burning vehicle

A Topeka man was injured Friday when he was dragged while attempting to exit his vehicle, which had caught fire on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the man, Peter M. Leal, 53, was injured shortly before noon Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet Venture he was driving westbound on I-70 at mile marker 213.6, or 214th Street in Tonganoxie, caught fire for an unknown reason. Leal became entangled with the vehicle when he pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to exit without putting the vehicle in park, the report said. He was dragged from the rolling car until it came to the interstate’s median. He was taken to LMH Health with suspected minor injuries, the report said.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Greyson DeGraeve

Greyson Lee DeGraeve, 9, Leavenworth, Funeral 11am Mon Sept 12, at West Haven Baptist Church, Tonganoxie, KS. Visitation Sunday evening 5pm-8pm. Burial Fall Creek Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy