San Luis Obispo County, CA

pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
San Luis Obispo County, CA
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.08.2022

Mostly sunny today with highs near 102 in Paso Robles, 98 in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 63. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with highs near 99 in Paso Robles. 95 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.
KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
SFGate

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
