Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
nypressnews.com
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
Hurricane Kay to Bring Wind, Rain and End to Heat Wave in Southern California
The first hurricane to reach the coast of Southern California in a quarter century is expected to bring wind, rain and an end to the heat wave in the San Diego area. Hurricane Kay is moving north along Baja California coast and is expected to reach the Ensenada area on Friday, when it will turn to the west and lose strength.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire containment begins as crews dig deep to battle growing California blaze
Working through the night under improving weather conditions with crews on the ground digging hand lines and using control lines from past wildfires, firefighters have helped to moderate parts of the Mosquito Fire and tack on containment in some areas for the first time, officials said Sunday. The fire, which...
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
SFGate
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.08.2022
Mostly sunny today with highs near 102 in Paso Robles, 98 in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 63. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with highs near 99 in Paso Robles. 95 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues
PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
SFGate
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Bakersfield Channel
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
What's causing brown-looking waves at Avila Beach?
If you have been down to Avila Beach this week, chances are you came across some unpleasant sights and smells near the ocean.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
California Flex Alert to take effect with updated hours
The state's power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts, asking for conservation from 3 p.m.-10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
