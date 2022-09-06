ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Endicott sex offender failed to update registry

By Pat Giblin
ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Thomas Cargill, age 56 of Endicott, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to update his sex offender registration by maintaining an unregistered email account.

As part of a plea agreement, Cargill admitted that from November of 2016 through November of 2021, he failed to register a Google email address that he created in September of 2016.

Cargill was required to register as a sex offender because of a prior federal conviction in 2008 for possession of child pornography in Maryland.

As a registered sex offender, Cargill was obligated to keep that registration current with personal identifying information, including email accounts.

Cargill admitted that he did not register the account that he had created despite knowing that he had a legal obligation to do so.

He also received 20 years of supervised release post prison.

