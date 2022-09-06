Read full article on original website
WSMV
Police search for missing Murfreesboro mom, son
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing mom and her juvenile son who were reported missing on Thursday by their family. Police said Stephanie Whittenberg and her son left her home on Thursday in her mother’s vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County jail. She has not been seen since.
WSMV
Teen to be charged in fatal Clarksville Pike shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a murder warrant for a teen wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Clarksville Pike on Saturday night. Police said Sunday that Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m.
wgnsradio.com
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail
(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
WSMV
Suspect arrested after leading Middle Tennessee officials on chase through several counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after they led officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on a car chase that spanned through several counties. Officials with the Mount Juliet Police Department said that overnight a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers...
WSMV
Carjacking on the rise in Nashville; Police warning over car thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Car thefts are rising in Metro Nashville, according to Metro Police. WSMV 4 spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified about the early morning of September 5th when her Range Rover was stolen in front of her house. The theft was caught...
WSMV
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
WSMV
Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ resurfaces in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.
WSMV
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
Metro police searching for wigged bank robber
Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
WSMV
Two teens involved in taco shop shooting charged with criminal and attempted homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives charged two teens involved in a shooting at Oscar’s Taco Restaurant in South Nashville. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of attempted criminal homicide this morning. At 3 p.m. Friday, an Infiniti sedan and...
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Tennessee Mother Shot To Death In Apartment Days Before Her 29th Birthday
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Trashai Siske dead in her apartment following requests to perform a welfare check. A young woman was shot dead in her Tennessee home just days before what would have been her 29th birthday. Trashai Siske was found dead on Sept. 1 inside...
WSMV
14-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 14-year-old in connection to shooting a man. On Saturday night around 7 p.m. officials received a call about shots fired on Third Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The shooting was between a 14-year-old and an adult male. The man...
WSMV
Sumner County teen gets high praise for reporting alleged stalker
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Child advocates are crediting a Hendersonville teen for how she handled an alleged stalker this week. The man, Jose Lopez, is accused of blowing kisses and trying to pass a note to the girl while she waited for her school bus. Police say the middle schooler...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
