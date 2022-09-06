MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.

