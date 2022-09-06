ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police search for missing Murfreesboro mom, son

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing mom and her juvenile son who were reported missing on Thursday by their family. Police said Stephanie Whittenberg and her son left her home on Thursday in her mother’s vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County jail. She has not been seen since.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teen to be charged in fatal Clarksville Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a murder warrant for a teen wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Clarksville Pike on Saturday night. Police said Sunday that Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail

(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ resurfaces in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN

