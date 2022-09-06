ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Recreation, conservation projects get large influx of state funding

By Corey Morris
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) —Governor Tom Wolf has announced $90 million in grants that have been earmarked for more than 330 recreational and natural resource projects throughout Pennsylvania, including several local projects.

According to an announcement from Wolf’s office, it’s the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation agency history. In 2021, $70 million was awarded.

“Pennsylvania encompasses some of the most beautiful natural areas in the nation,” Wolf said. “By investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas, we are not only improving the quality of life for citizens. We are making Pennsylvania an even better destination for visitors who will contribute to the economic health of communities all across the commonwealth.”

In Erie County, Union City Borough is set to receive the largest grant at $91,240 for rehabilitation and development of Devereaux Park. That’ll include pedestrian walkways, a gazebo, and a fishing dock on French Creek. Union City also will receive $65,000 for rehabilitation of Southwest Park. That will include pedestrian walkways and a parking area, and the installation of play equipment.

Wesleyville Borough will receive $70,000 for rehabilitation work at Hinkler Park, including a comfort station and parking area and the installation of utilities.

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will receive $54,300 as a payment toward the acquisition of about 40.7 acres in Union Township for an addition to the South Branch French Creek Conservation Area.

The City of Erie will receive $50,000 to prepare a comprehensive recreation, park and greenway plan for the city.

The North East Borough will receive $40,000 to prepare its own recreation, park and greenway plan for the North East Borough and a master site development plan for Freeport Beach-Halli Reed Park.

Washington Township will receive $37,400 to prepare a “multi-municipal” comprehensive recreation, park and greenway plan for Washington Township and Edinboro Borough.

Erie Bird Observatory will receive $35,000 to coordinate and fund community bird safe monitoring assessments including data collection and to develop and promote best management practices in coordination with community and conservation partners.

In both Erie and Warren counties, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will receive $92,500 for payment toward the acquisition of about 108.5 acres in Columbus Township to add onto State Games Lands No. 197.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the influx of more than $530,000 in grants to Erie County in his own news release.

“Parks, green spaces and recreational opportunities help make our region one of the most unique and picturesque portions of the state,” Bizzarro said. “Multiple studies highlight the positive effect parks, green spaces and recreation opportunities in communities have on residents’ quality of life. So it’s rewarding to see state dollars not only going to help restore some parks to their former glory, but also headed toward the planning and development for future parks in Erie County.”

In Crawford County, Venango Borough will receive $381,500 for Rehabilitation of Karl Gerdon Park. That work will include pedestrian walkways, multi-purpose courts, a multi-purpose field, a pavilion, a comfort station, a boat launch, parking area, stormwater management and the installation of play equipment.

The City of Meadville will receive $300,000 for the rehabilitation of Huidekoper Park, which includes a pedestrian walkway, multi-purpose courts, basketball courts, parking areas and the installation of play equipment.

In Warren County, The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will receive $150,000 for restoration of 10 sites on Brokenstraw Creek in Brokenstraw, Pittsfield, Spring Creek, and Sugar Grove townships and Youngsville Borough. That will include stream restoration, streambank stabilization, and riparian forest buffer.

Other notable project investments include $75,000 to French Creek Valley Conservancy, $209,000 to the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism, and $295,000 to the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance.

Community Policy