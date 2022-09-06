Read full article on original website
High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 1)
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16. Thomasville 26, Forbush 13. South Iredell 7, East Forsyth 59.
North Carolina man competes in Gears & Guitars bike race to bond with brother who inspired him
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gears & Guitars has returned for its 9th annual event in Winston-Salem, bringing hundreds of cyclists across the world, including a North Carolina man and his brother. The event kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday with live music at Winston Square Park and the Streets of...
North Wilkesboro reaction to racetrack revival
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — You could say that racing is built into the DNA of North Wilkesboro. When the North Wilkesboro Speedway was originally built in 1947, it became a regular location for NASCAR races for the next few decades. Even though the track was sporadically used up through the 2000s, this year that all changed.
Teens who weren't alive for 9/11 honor anniversary with Public Safety Challenge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sixth annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge was held Saturday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. With each year, the JROTC high school students competing had less and less of a memory of that day. Now, those participating in the games weren't even alive to see the towers fall.
Greensboro police: Dudley Street closed following train crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of travel on Dudley Street between East Market and Washington streets have reopened after being closed due to a crash Saturday morning involving a train and vehicle, according to Greensboro police. No injuries have been reported.
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
Greensboro police say hotel shooting injured 1 person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot at a hotel in Greensboro Thursday night. According to police, it happened at the "My Choice Extended Stay" on East Seneca Road, near South Elm-Eugene Street, around 11:55 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a serious injury.
Ted Budd does not accept broadcasters' invitation to debate Cheri Beasley
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senate candidate Ted Budd told WXII 12 that he will not accept an invitiation from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters to debate his opponent Cheri Beasley. The Davie County Republican was meeting with supporters Friday at a Greensboro restaurant. Budd, who has the endorsement of...
Deputies arrest, charge barricaded man with domestic assault and battery
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Leaders with the Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home, and charged him with domestic assault and battery. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville, Virginia, on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. When deputies...
