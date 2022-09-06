ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 1)

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16. Thomasville 26, Forbush 13. South Iredell 7, East Forsyth 59.
WILKESBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Wilkesboro reaction to racetrack revival

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — You could say that racing is built into the DNA of North Wilkesboro. When the North Wilkesboro Speedway was originally built in 1947, it became a regular location for NASCAR races for the next few decades. Even though the track was sporadically used up through the 2000s, this year that all changed.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police say hotel shooting injured 1 person

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot at a hotel in Greensboro Thursday night. According to police, it happened at the "My Choice Extended Stay" on East Seneca Road, near South Elm-Eugene Street, around 11:55 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a serious injury.
GREENSBORO, NC
Dave Clawson

