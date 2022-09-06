NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — You could say that racing is built into the DNA of North Wilkesboro. When the North Wilkesboro Speedway was originally built in 1947, it became a regular location for NASCAR races for the next few decades. Even though the track was sporadically used up through the 2000s, this year that all changed.

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO