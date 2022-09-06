Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Occasional wave sets to 5 feet will continue to be possible for the next few hours. Rip currents are an ever present concern, but the activity is starting to subside at this time.
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 PM PDT, radar indicated training of heavy showers hitting the same portion of the Lake burn scar, with radar rainfall estimates of 0.5 to 0.75 inches in just over 30 minutes.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding and debris flows are ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and near the Lake burn scar. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Hughes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 200 PM PDT, radar indicated training (back to back) heavy showers and thunderstorms with estimated amounts between 0.75 and 1.5 inches with additional rainfall likely.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Western Lockwood Valley, Big Pine Mountain, Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County line, Old Man Mountain and Reyes Peak. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coachella Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 245 PM PDT At 202 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Coachella, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Indio, Coachella, Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells and Bermuda Dunes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
