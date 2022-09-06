Effective: 2022-09-11 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 200 PM PDT, radar indicated training (back to back) heavy showers and thunderstorms with estimated amounts between 0.75 and 1.5 inches with additional rainfall likely.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Western Lockwood Valley, Big Pine Mountain, Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County line, Old Man Mountain and Reyes Peak. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

