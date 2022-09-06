Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 3.5 1.4 1.0 2 MINOR 12/03 AM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 10:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County near House Rock on the Kaibab Plateau through 230 PM MST At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near House Rock, or 35 miles southwest of Page, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized flooding will be possible. Locations impacted include House Rock. This includes U.S. Highway 89A between mile markers 553 and 565. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago, Isanti by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chisago; Isanti The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Chisago County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 405 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stacy, or 11 miles southeast of Cambridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near North Branch and Chisago City around 415 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds gusting to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...near Delta Junction. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase today and tonight with the strongest winds expected on Monday. The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction.
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 200 PM PDT, radar indicated training (back to back) heavy showers and thunderstorms with estimated amounts between 0.75 and 1.5 inches with additional rainfall likely.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Western Lockwood Valley, Big Pine Mountain, Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County line, Old Man Mountain and Reyes Peak. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for McCreary, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCreary; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Knox. * WHEN...Until 745 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grove, Bark Camp, Deering, Rye, Youngs Creek, Vox, Barton, Keavy, Cumberland Falls S.P., North Corbin, Dorthae, Moore Hill, Honeybee and Corbin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Smith, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Smith; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Smith and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour with more rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Smithville, Watertown, Gordonsville, Hickman, Alexandria, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Milton, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Center Hill Lake, Lascassas and Edgar Evans State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:37:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN...LANIER AND NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Giles, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Craig; Giles; Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Giles, southwestern Craig, northwestern Montgomery and southeastern Monroe Counties through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newport, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Newport Mountain Lake Sinking Creek Kire Huffman and Maggie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 01:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Monday morning. Target Area: Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 14.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from ongoing rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area over the next hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Knott, Magoffin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Knott; Magoffin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Martin, southeastern Johnson, north central Knott, Floyd, northwestern Pike and southeastern Magoffin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pyramid, or 11 miles southwest of Prestonsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Langley and Hunter around 435 PM EDT. Martin, Alphoretta, Dock and Printer around 440 PM EDT. Allen, Beaver Junction, Allen City, Dwale, Banner, Arkansas, Dana, Cliff, Honaker and Blue Moon around 445 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Alvin, Emma, Ivel, Corn Fork Hollow, Lancer, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott, Dicks Creek and McCombs. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS Kentucky Highway 3 in Johnson County Kentucky Highway 80 in Floyd County between mile markers 1 and 14. Kentucky Highway 80 in Knott County between mile markers 17 and 20. U.S. Highway 23 in Floyd County between mile markers 1 and 19. U.S. Highway 23 in Pike County between mile markers 30 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
