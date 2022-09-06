Effective: 2022-09-11 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Minor flooding of of roadways is likely, including Interstate 5. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 147 PM PDT, radar indicated a nearly stationary thunderstorm with estimated rainfall of around an inch so far. An additional half of an inch or more of rain is possible if the cell remains in place.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, including in and near the Emigrant burn scar. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and Pyramid Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO