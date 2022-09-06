Effective: 2022-09-11 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 PM PDT, radar indicated training of heavy showers hitting the same portion of the Lake burn scar, with radar rainfall estimates of 0.5 to 0.75 inches in just over 30 minutes.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding and debris flows are ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and near the Lake burn scar. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Hughes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO