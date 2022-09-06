ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Detectives Conduct Canvass For Hyattsville Man Murdered In Convenience Store Parking Lot

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Prince George's County Detectives are preparing to conduct a canvass for information in the murder of a Hyattsville man in convenience store parking lot, authorities say.

Roberto Santos-Melendez, 44, was found shot to death in the parking lot of the store in the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue around 1 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, according to Prince George's County police.

Police are looking to identify a suspect and a motive for the crime.

A canvass will begin at 4 p.m. at 7701 23rd Avenue, police say.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposures on W&OD Trail: Police

A man has been arrested in multiple indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. Herndon resident Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. In August, a total...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Charged For Shooting At Group Of Middle School Students In Greenbelt: Police

A Maryland teen is in hot water with the law after being arrested for an alleged shooting in Prince George's County. The Greenbelt Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that a 13-year-old - whose name has not been released - has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, authorities announced.
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Convenience Store#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
popville.com

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Air Travel, Washington Commanders. Fed Ex Field Flyover coming Today (Sunday)...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Fatal Trailer Crash Closes Portion Of I-495

A deadly tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 495 in Virginia early Sunday, Sept. 11.The truck was heading north when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and then a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike just after 6 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.The driver of the tra…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
358K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy