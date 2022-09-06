Read full article on original website
Naomi Rice
5d ago
panhandlers do not have the right to be there if he wants money he needs to get a job and yes there are companies that will hire him even though he is in a wheelchair so he can't use that as an excuse
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach stabbing attack
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a...
foxla.com
Riverside County man kidnapped woman, beat and strangled her for 8+ hours : Sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of kidnapping, beating, strangling, and holding a 42-year-old woman against her will for more than 8 hours has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said the victim was found Thursday evening in the 91000 block of 5th Street in...
newsantaana.com
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
foxla.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run
A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
foxla.com
Armed suspect killed by LAPD in Westlake
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
foxla.com
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
nypressnews.com
Santa Ana assault suspect arrested after undercover investigation
The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.
2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning. The attack happened around 1:50 a.m. at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. According to police, two men were stabbed in the upper body and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
Suspect wanted for suspicion of attempted murder arrested
A Santa Ana man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault on a 19-year-old girl has been arrested. Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez, who is 23-years-old, was arrested by Santa Ana PD's special crimes section detectives on Friday after authorities identified him as the suspect responsible for a sexually motivated attempted murder on Sept. 8. He was booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail. Santa Ana PD apprehended Oliveros-Chavez after he exited a bus on the 600 block of...
Man Gets 16 to Life for Killing Girlfriend in La Habra
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in his car in a restaurant parking lot in La Habra five years ago.
foxla.com
LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead off 91 freeway
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills.
Man Gets 5 Years for Attacking Cellmate in Garden Grove Jail
A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for what police said was an unprovoked attack on a cellmate in the Garden Grove jail, according to court records obtained Friday.
