ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3Y6g_0hkOya6w00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm, just to name a few.

But his flashiest endorsement deal may be with private jet company Airshare.

“It’s a partnership we’ve had even before his first full season at starting quarterback,” Airshare CEO John Owen said.

“It’s migrated over the years. It started with us flying his family to all the home games.”

An early look at Chiefs-Cardinals in Week 1

The Mahomes family gets to ride in style in this Challenger 350. With touchscreen controls and a premier sound system, Pat can study film on the big screens or throw on a movie for Brittany, baby Sterling and the rest of the family to enjoy.

“He uses it for all of his family trips,” Owen said. “He can also take it on his business trips if he’s working with any of his other partners or dealings. He’s kind of got full access to the fleet.”

Along with Mahomes, Airshare also has partnered with the Chiefs for about 10 years to bring in some high-value free agents and draft picks.

“We’re getting a call, late night text in the middle of the night saying ‘Hey, we need you to pick up someone. They won’t tell us who a lot of times, it’s a little bit smoke and mirrors of where and when. It’s fun once we see them land in an Airshare plane and who gets off of it.”

Airshare started in Wichita in 2000, moved to KC in 2005 and is the 10th largest private jet operator with more than 50 private jets all over the country. The next step for the company is expansion.

“We actually have bases up from Chicago all the way down to South Texas all the way out to Colorado and then also to Buffalo, New York. The plan is to just do what we’re doing, keep migrating east and west and fill in all the gaps.”

And the company will work to expand its bases and its partnership with the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Chiefs’ new wide receivers have experience with elite QBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ever since Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this past offseason, the veteran wide receiver has had people asking him what he’s doing right in life to earn such good fortune at quarterback. Must be something to go from spending four years with Aaron Rodgers to catching […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Kansas City Chiefs#Hy Vee#State Farm#Chiefs Cardinals#Sterling#Kc
hubcitytimes.com

Cut tire derails strong run for Kraus

KANSAS CITY, KS — A cut tire derailed a strong run for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway. Kraus was on the move in the No. 19 Kafka Granite Chevrolet Silverado, charging from his 13th-place...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

How to watch KU game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
mvnews.org

Football defeats Shawnee Mission West 65-7 at home

(Visited 208 times, 209 visits today) This is junior Hailee Ford’s second year on the JAG yearbook yearbook staff and will be taking on the positions of design editor and photographer. When not in C-101, you can probably find her participating in NHS, NEHS or SNHS. Outside of school, you can catch her hanging out with her friends, playing on her club volleyball team, working or volunteering for her local SOAR program.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy