willmarradio.com
Garbage truck burns near Panda Garden in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Fire destroyed a garbage truck in a parking lot near several businesses on South First Street in Willmar this morning. The Willmar Fire Department says at approximately 5:21 a.m. they were called to the 1300 block of 1st St. S on the report of a garage truck on fire. A West Central sanitation garbage truck was on fire near the Panda Garden Restaurant, and video of the incident showed flames billowing 30 feet in the air. Fire Crews applied water and firefighting foam from three hose lines as well as applying water from the ladder truck. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:15 am. No one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
bonanzavalleyvoice.com
Impressive display of classic cars and trucks in Sunburg (VIDEO)
The Sunburg Trolls Car Club hosted their most successful Labor Day show in the group's history on Monday. Turnout exceeded 340 registered vehicles, which topped last year's record turnout of 322. Additional coverage of the car show was published in the September 8 issue of the Bonanza Valley Voice newspaper. Video from the event will be added to this web article this afternoon (Sept. 8).
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Earn Second Straight Win Over a Nationally Ranked Opponent
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Happy, but a long way from satisfied. That's how senior linebacker Erik Bjork (Mahtomedi, Minn.) and his teammates on the Saint John's University football team were feeling after Saturday afternoon's 37-34 non-conference win over Wisconsin-River Falls before a crowd of 9,104 at a sun-soaked Clemens Stadium.
knsiradio.com
Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends Near St. Joe
(KNSI) – Charges are pending against a suspected burglar from St. Cloud after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Saint Joseph. On Tuesday, the Waite Park Police Department was called to the 400-block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary in progress. Arriving officers found a stolen U-Haul trailer from St. Cloud and the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on County Road 75/ Division Street.
There Was A Huge Sausage Seen Entering Foley Today! What Is Going On?
It appears that Foley may have a new addition to its skyline, but will it be this giant hot dog/sausage that was seen recently being hauled through town? One Foley business might just have the answer, as they are the ones who posted the video of the giant sausage/hot dog, that business is Grand Champion Meats of Foley.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: CAIR Asks For Hate Crime Investigation After St. Cloud Mosque Break-In
(KNSI) — The Council On American-Islamic Relations Minnesota is asking for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into a break-in at a St. Cloud mosque as a potential hate crime. Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, two people were seen on security cameras breaking into the Islamic Center of St....
knsiradio.com
Friday Night Sports Wrap: Cathedral Wins Bruising Battle Against Foley On KNSI; Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI dominate local matchups
(KNSI) – Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit results and a recap to news@knsiradio.com. (1-1) Cathedral 14, (0-2) Foley 12: The Crusaders survived a hard-fought battle against the Falcons on the campus of St. John’s University. The Crusaders’ Tate Buckentine carried it in from six yards out, reaching the ball across the goal line with 7:40 remaining.
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: Thursday Volleyball Results, Cathedral’s Boys Soccer Coach Gets Win #100
(KNSI) – Athletic Directors and coaches are encouraged to submit results and summaries to news@knsiradio.com. Tech 3, Apollo 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-17): The Tigers got off to a slow start in the first set but clawed back to make it 13-15 before rattling off 12 of the last 14 points. They rode the momentum to a comfortable Set Two victory and finished it off with a hard-fought sweep. Tech had 15 aces, led by Linzi Loesch and Mattie Vought with four each. Maddie Baker and Grace Ciarrochi had seven kills a piece.
