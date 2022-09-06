Read full article on original website
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
Shooting at north Phoenix strip mall kills 18-year-old, leaves woman injured
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department told 12News. Police have identified the victim as 18-year old Miguel Rosas. The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours at a strip mall near 19th...
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
Police trying to identify man found dead in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on September 4 near Mopar Drive and Chrysler Lane. Police discovered the man's body after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday morning. The unidentified man is described as...
NY woman gets prison term after in-flight altercation forces plane to be diverted to Sky Harbor
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
2 arrested for allegedly shooting woman at short-term rental house in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editors note: The above video aired in an earlier broadcast. Police in Scottsdale have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental house in Scottsdale early Friday morning. The incident occurred in the area of East Hubbel Street in Scottsdale around 4...
Security footage shows shooter as he fired 200 rounds during Phoenix rampage
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released new security footage documenting a shooting rampage that killed two people and wounded others near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Isaiah Williams, 24, allegedly dressed himself in tactical gear and fired up to 200 rounds around a Phoenix hotel before...
Phoenix will spend $10M on plan to reduce traffic deaths by 2050
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved spending $10 million on a new safety plan that aims to reduce traffic fatalities throughout the city. The Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was ratified by the council on Wednesday and sets the goal of reducing Phoenix's traffic deaths down to zero by 2050.
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
'We loved each other a lot': Widow of Arizona man shares loving message after husband dies hiking in extreme heat
PHOENIX — The widow of a Phoenix man who died tragically while hiking with a group near Cave Creek earlier this week to share a message with others about the importance of heat safety. Originally from Oregon, Dishion came to Phoenix to pursue his medical dream at Barrow Neurological...
Police: Scottsdale student says school shooting threat was a 'joke'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A 10-year-old Scottsdale student has allegedly admitted to writing a note that threatened to carry out a school shooting on Tuesday, police say. The BASIS Scottsdale student claimed the note was meant to be a joke,...
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
Phoenix apartment shooting leaves 4 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries
PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized after being injured during an apartment shooting in Phoenix Monday night, the city's police department said. Officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and Broadway Road after reports of the shooting, the department said. Responding officers reportedly found one man with gunshot wounds who was later transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They moved into their new Tempe home 51 years ago, then an F-1 tornado destroyed it
TEMPE, Ariz. — Christine and Nigel Sherriff were enjoying a relaxing day at their new Tempe home when suddenly, the wind picked up. "We had a little pool on the patio and were sitting in it for most of the afternoon, and we could see way to the south, very dark, icky weather, and it did not look good," Nigel said.
Man dies in police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in west Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man died while in Phoenix police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in a west Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Enrique Cantu III. Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30...
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
Arizona doctor dies after hiking in extreme heat near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A 32-year-old hiker has died, and five others were rescued after being overcome by extreme heat while hiking near Cave Creek Monday, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department said around 1:25 p.m., deputies received a call regarding possible heat exhaustion...
