ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Police trying to identify man found dead in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on September 4 near Mopar Drive and Chrysler Lane. Police discovered the man's body after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday morning. The unidentified man is described as...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Traffic Accident
12 News

Phoenix will spend $10M on plan to reduce traffic deaths by 2050

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved spending $10 million on a new safety plan that aims to reduce traffic fatalities throughout the city. The Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was ratified by the council on Wednesday and sets the goal of reducing Phoenix's traffic deaths down to zero by 2050.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
12 News

'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix apartment shooting leaves 4 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries

PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized after being injured during an apartment shooting in Phoenix Monday night, the city's police department said. Officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and Broadway Road after reports of the shooting, the department said. Responding officers reportedly found one man with gunshot wounds who was later transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona doctor dies after hiking in extreme heat near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A 32-year-old hiker has died, and five others were rescued after being overcome by extreme heat while hiking near Cave Creek Monday, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department said around 1:25 p.m., deputies received a call regarding possible heat exhaustion...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy