GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for Kansas governor is trying to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a liability. GOP nominee and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt pursued that tactic Saturday during a debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson despite last month’s strong statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been a strong supporter of abortion rights. Voters last month rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution that Schmidt supported. But he suggested Kelly is out of step with Kansas voters and supports abortion on demand. She said, “He’s making that up.”
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company’s alleged refusal to replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles. A long-term strike could thus affect vehicle assembly lines across North America. The strike at the 1,200-worker plant began Saturday. Stellantis says production had not been scheduled for this weekend and it hoped to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a local contract with striking UAW Local 1166.
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff’s deputy
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Relatives and former co-workers of a couple allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy inside their Northern California home say they were a retired civil engineer and a nurse. Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, identified them Thursday as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran. Kelly says four other relatives who were in the home, including their child, were unharmed. He says a relative of the Tran’s who witnessed the slayings called police and identified Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, as the gunman. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in the killings on Friday. It was not immediately known if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Air quality advisory until Monday, clouds on the way
We are in an air quality advisory lasting until Monday due to the smoke from several fires across Oregon. All day on Saturday, Central Oregon was in the moderate to slightly unhealthy range. However, as winds shift heading into Sunday we could see more smoke. We've seen partly cloudy skies...
Smoky for the weekend; showers on the way
The weekend will be a little warmer, but the smoky haze will stay with us. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will stay gusty through Saturday and then pull back Sunday. Skies will turn mostly sunny Sunday. A cooling trend will carry us through much...
