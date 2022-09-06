DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Relatives and former co-workers of a couple allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy inside their Northern California home say they were a retired civil engineer and a nurse. Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, identified them Thursday as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran. Kelly says four other relatives who were in the home, including their child, were unharmed. He says a relative of the Tran’s who witnessed the slayings called police and identified Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, as the gunman. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in the killings on Friday. It was not immediately known if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO