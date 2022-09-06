The Bluegrass and Chili Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Wagoner. Friday and Saturday will be filled with chili, live music, and activities. Dozens of chili cooks will line the streets of downtown Wagoner on Saturday and people will taste and vote on their favorite recipe. This is the 42nd year of the Bluegrass and Chili Festival and the 4th year it's been held in Wagoner.

