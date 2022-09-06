Read full article on original website
News On 6
Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction
Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
News On 6
Ike's Chili On 11th And Rockford Celebrates 114th Anniversary
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, which happens to be in Tulsa, is celebrating a big milestone. Ike's Chili, on 11th and Rockford, celebrates 114 years Saturday with a classic car show, giveaways and raffles for big prizes. Money made from the raffle will go to Helpless Hounds Dog Rescue. Plus, drinks and...
News On 6
918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot
A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
News On 6
Father, Daughter With Special Needs Donate Wild Game & Fish To Oologah Food Pantry
A Green Country dad and daughter duo, who spend countless hours each year hunting and fishing, are sharing what they get in the field with their community. Mike and Kenzi Burnside stopped by the Oologah United Methodist Church and recently donated some of the fresh fish they’d caught in their backyard pond.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa To Give Local Nonprofits $7 Million In COVID Relief Money
The City of Tulsa announced it has $7 million in COVID relief grant money to give to local nonprofits. The city already gave out more than $6 million to nonprofits last year. That money was split up among 70 nonprofits across Tulsa, helping organizations that address things like healthcare, housing and education.
News On 6
Tulsa’s Indoor Football League Reveals Familiar Name
Tulsa's new indoor football league will have a familiar name. It was announced the team will be called the Tulsa Oilers. This is the the third professional franchise in Tulsa history to be called the Oilers.
News On 6
Rock Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fundraiser For New Fire Station
An Osage County volunteer fire department is raising money to finish a new fire station. The Rock Volunteer Fire Department appreciates those who have been supporting its mission. The fire station is at the end of Highway 97, North of Sand Springs. Saturday's fun activities include a car show, live...
News On 6
1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
News On 6
42nd Annual Bluegrass And Chili Festival Starts In Wagoner
The Bluegrass and Chili Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Wagoner. Friday and Saturday will be filled with chili, live music, and activities. Dozens of chili cooks will line the streets of downtown Wagoner on Saturday and people will taste and vote on their favorite recipe. This is the 42nd year of the Bluegrass and Chili Festival and the 4th year it's been held in Wagoner.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church
An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
News On 6
Changes Coming To TU's Football Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener
Some changes are coming to the University of Tulsa's football stadium. The school added a scaled-down replica of the football field outside the stadium to give kids a place to play during the game. There have also been improvements made to the landscape. The TU Athletic Department said they want...
News On 6
McLain High School's First Graduating Class Celebrates 60 Year Reunion
The first graduates of Tulsa's McLain High School are marking a milestone. On Saturday, the classes of 1961 through 1964 came together to celebrate 60 years since graduating. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz was live at 6 p.m. with the emotional reunion.
News On 6
Multiple Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning in Bartlesville, according to the Bartlesville Police Department. The crash happened at around 10:51 a.m. near the Price Road and Highway 75 intersection, according to police. Police said two cars caught on fire and burned, and multiple people...
