D23 Disney And Marvel Games Showcase: How To Watch Today, Start Times, What To Expect
Disney's D23 expo takes place over the next few days, but today, September 9, it will host a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and livestreamed online. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game--now rumored to be a Captain America/Black Panther game--are all planned. Here's what to expect (including a possible Iron Man game reveal) and how to watch.
I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games
In an effort to learn about the vast mobile game market, Kurt locked his consoles up (to eliminate all temptations to play the games he knows and loves) and forced himself to only play mobile games for a week. For seven days, Kurt went without his Xbox Series S, PlayStation...
Rainbow Six Siege Mobile: How To Sign Up For The Beta
Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that its massively-popular tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, is coming to mobile. During September 10's Ubisoft Forward, the studio offered fans a closer look at the upcoming mobile game--as well as information on how they can sign up to play it during it's closed beta starting on September 12.
Overwatch Fans Aren't Happy About Overwatch 2 Hero Unlocks
Fans aren't happy about the revelation that new characters will have to be unlocked through the season pass in Overwatch 2, as the sequel moves to a free-to-play model. While Blizzard has said that characters will be available through the free rewards track, not requiring any extra payment, critical players have said that the system will jeopardize Overwatch's hero-swapping playstyle.
PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
PlayStation fires back at Microsoft’s claims regarding Call of Duty exclusivity, the Xbox UI is getting an overhaul, new Battlefield games, and more on today’s GameSpot news. Mom and Dad are fighting! PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has responded to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer saying his company would...
The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland. A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear, the report said.
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward. The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope team take to the stage to show off the next entry in the Nintendo and Ubisoft collaboration. There's a lengthy breakdown of the gameplay and all its new features as well as the DLC plans. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Ex-2K Boss On What Went Wrong With Battleborn, Evolve, And Spec Ops: The Line
As part of GameSpot's wide-ranging profile interview of game development veteran Christoph Hartmann, who now heads up Amazon Games, the former president of 2K Games shared some stories about his career missteps. These included games like Evolve, Battleborn, and Spec Ops: The Line not living up to expectations, for one reason or another.
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex. Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program...
Xbox Reportedly Halts Stalker 2 Refunds, Offers Refunds
The world has been awaiting the arrival of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl with bated breath since developer GSC Game World announced it was in development over a decade ago. After a somewhat troubled development cycle, things finally seemed to be getting on track, and Stalker: 2 Heart of Chornobyl was planned for a December 2022 release. But after Russian mortar attacks on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv (where the GSC Game World's headquarters are located) and other wartime events impacted the game's development earlier this year, production on Heart of Chornobyl ground to a halt, leaving the game's release date up in the air--and now preorders have reportedly been paused.
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
The Division Resurgence Opens Registrations For Closed Beta Test
The Division Resurgence is opening registrations for its next phase of testing. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, you can register to try out the upcoming beta test for the mobile Division game now. The beta will begin Sunday, September 12. The next test for Resurgence will let you...
Toy Story Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley This Fall
Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a Toy Story expansion later this year. As part of the Disney & Marvel Games showcase, Disney announced that Woody and Buzz from Toy Story are coming to the life-sim adventure game this fall. Additionally, there will be Toy Story-inspired styles to dress up your...
