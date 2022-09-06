Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters: ‘That’s Where My Heart Is’
Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it's clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. "The baby came early but everyone […]
90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2
A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for the right kind of love on 90 Day: The Single Life. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, Natalie — whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé — heads to Los Angeles to spend time with modeling agency CEO Josh. Though they've only seen each other once before, Natalie knows she tends to get jealous and worries about how Josh is surrounded by beautiful women...
TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More
Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel (and shortly thereafter on Disney+). Watch a new trailer, featuring the voice of Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) as...
Harry Styles’ My Policeman Is A Gripping, Important Story About How Society Failed Previous Generations Of Queer People
Over the past few years there’s been a ton of conversation about representation in the media, with various studios crafting more diverse film and tv projects. It’s been a great year for LGBTQ+ stories, with movie projects like Joel Kim Booster’s Fire Island, Peacock’s slasher They/Them, and Billy Eichner’s Bros all arriving in quick succession. A gripping new drama called My Policeman is also releasing on Amazon this fall, starring none other than pop star/actor Harry Styles. And My Policeman is a gripping, important story about how society failed previous generations of queer people.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gal Gadot on Becoming 'Delicious' Evil Queen in Snow White: 'People Were Intimidated by Me' on Set
Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler tell PEOPLE about their upcoming live-action re-imagining of Disney's Snow White — and singing Grease songs together on set between takes Gal Gadot enjoys exploring her dark side. The Wonder Woman actress stars as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action re-imagining of Disney's Snow White, with West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the title role. At the D23 Expo on Friday, the costars told PEOPLE about working together and "modernizing" the animated classic for today's audiences. And Gadot, 37, shares why she reveled...
Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss Funny Girl Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon'
"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back," Lea Michele wrote on her Instagram Story, confirming that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss 10 days of Funny Girl performances Lea Michele has confirmed she has COVID-19. After previously showing "early signs" of the coronavirus, the Golden Globe nominee, 36, announced Saturday on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival as she...
Anna Kendrick Got Saved by 'Some Lovely Canadian Firefighters' After Getting Stuck in an Elevator
Anna Kendrick tells PEOPLE about her elevator ordeal at the Toronto International Film Festival Anna Kendrick managed to find the bright side of being trapped in an elevator. While at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Alice, Darling, the actress became stuck in an elevator, cracking jokes with her team while waiting to be rescued. Ultimately, everyone climbed out safely via a ladder, continuing on with their schedules after an unexpected delay. "I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time," Kendrick, 37, joked about the experience while...
Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Was a 'Little Nervous' to Work with 'Lovely' Friend Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain tell PEOPLE about "wanting to work together for such a long time" before making Netflix's The Good Nurse For pals Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, it was "a joy" to finally work together — even if their characters were deeply at odds. The Oscar winners put their real-life friendship to the test making the new Netflix thriller The Good Nurse, based on the true story of a woman who risks her livelihood to expose a fellow nurse who is secretly murdering patients. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Former Twitter and Instagram Pages
As the late Queen Elizabeth's son and his wife take their roles as King and Queen, they will also use new social media accounts. The new King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will now use the official Royal Family social media accounts. The Clarence House account, which previously followed...
U.K.・
People
318K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0