Philadelphia, PA

Spice Finch, Caribou Cafe, Samuel's highlight Center City Restaurant Week deals

 5 days ago

More than 70 Philadelphia dining destinations are participating in Center City Restaurant Week from September 12-24.

The special event offers a 3-course, $40 prix fixe menu for dinner and a 2-course $25 meal at participating spots for lunch.

Each restaurant will be offering a version of cocktails and wine pairings at an additional cost.

Spice Finch will be featuring the Mediterranean menu the Rittenhouse restaurant is known for, with dishes like cheese borekas, chili chicken kababs and steamed clams with house-made merguez sausage.

Caribou Cafe has participated since it opened in 2003, the same year restaurant week started. The French cuisine is authentic, reminiscent of chef and owner Olivier Desaintmartin's childhood in France.

And Samuel's is a new space blending the feel of a diner, a delicatessen, and hip hangout with an array of choices for lunch and dinner, such as fried chicken or build your own chicken salad sandwich.

Restaurant Week is also the launching point for "Dinner and a Show", where participating theaters offer a 10 percent discount on show tickets if you dine at a participating restaurant. That deal runs through the end of the year.

You can also find parking discounts at participating parking lots with deals as low as $9 for Restaurant Week.

220 South 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

1126 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

