Newark, DE

WMDT.com

Sussex Central survives thriller against Salesianum

GEORGETOWN, Del- Sussex Central moves to 2-0 after beating Salesianum 7-0. Andrew Young scored a 50-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter that ended up being the only points of the game for either team. Salesianum and Sussex Central’s offenses were bottled up all game. Sals’ freshman QB Ryan...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

First State Corvette Club show set Sept. 24

The First State Corvette Club will host its annual car show Saturday, Sept. 24, at G&R Campground, 4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with judging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is $20. The awards ceremony will be at 2...
HOUSTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing

Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Dover Air Force Base to Hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Dover Air Force Base will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Del. Chief Dennis L. Rubin, Washington, D.C. fire/police chief during 9/11, will be the guest speaker. This year...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gold Alert for Missing Dover Teen

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 13 year old Autumn Dischar of Dover. Police say she suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Dischar is white, 5′ 3” and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She left her home at 6:45pm and was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants and no shoes. Dischar was last seen walking towards Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace. If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear

At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
BEAR, DE
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WGMD Radio

PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Camden-Wyoming. Delaware State Police say the 51 year old man from Chester, Pennsylvania was riding with a pack of bicycles on Apple Grove School Road and didn’t see the rider in front of him slow. He clipped the tire of the bicycle in front of him and swerved into the opposite lane of travel and was struck by a pickup truck that was unable to avoid the collision. The bicycle rider was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
CHESTER, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
NEWARK, DE

