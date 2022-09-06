Busch Gardens announces new indoor straddle coaster to open in 2023

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced an all-new dark thrill attraction coming to the park in 2023.

The world's first all-indoor straddle coaster, DarKoaster will open next year at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. This will be the park's tenth coaster and is a family-friendly attraction with only a 48-inch requirement.

The new coaster will actually be housed in the DarKastle building, paying homage to the former attraction.

The ride will feature riders on snowmobiles encountering four accelerating launches and speed through the weather storm.

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”

