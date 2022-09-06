ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

General Mills Brings '90s Nostalgia to Favorite Cereals

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCnK7_0hkOtHvY00

Saturday morning cartoons, juice boxes, and breakfast cereal are the holy trinity of a wholesome childhood. Across generations, so many of us have warm memories of starting our favorite day of the week with a big bowl of cereal: something colorful with a cartoon character in the box and probably some marshmallows. If your parents were really indulging (or just not paying attention), you could make an unholy mess digging through the content of the cereal box to unearth the treasure inside: the toy.

Over the years, some of these classic toys have even become collectibles. Some of them were licensed toys from popular kids' franchises like Disney (DIS) or Hasbro's (HAS) G.I. Joe. Others featured popular pop culture figures like Mr. T. But the cereal itself usually had a beloved mascot that often became inspiration for the coveted toy at the bottom of the box.

Now that we're grown up -- well, gotten older anyway -- looking back on the days of collectible cereal bowls, toys, color-changing spoons, and other fun cereal-swag are sure to drum up those old feelings of childlike wonderment. In fact, Target (TGT) recently released a series of kids' cereal-scented candles to help you fold those feelings of nostalgia into your home aesthetic. And now that fall is here, fans of Halloween have already got the classic Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Boo-Berry cereal flavors on the brain.

General Mills (GIS) owns some of the most iconic childhood cereal brands. Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Lucky Charms all conjure up memories of cartoon mascots, rabbits and cheery bumble bees helping you usher in a day spent playing on monkey bars, sidewalk chalk, and ringing the bell on your bicycle.

For collectors, your favorite kids' cereal can be a really fun treat to drum up memories of your childhood -- maybe you even share it with your kids! But try not to snatch the box from your own kiddos when you hear about the newest prize General Mills has hidden in new specially marked cereal boxes.

General Mills Cereal Squad is Bringing Back the '90s

Starting in September, breakfast lovers can expect to find collectible figures of classic cereal mascots at the bottom of select boxes of kids' breakfast cereals. The figures are a tribute to their popularity in the 1990s, and will be sporting those fashion styles.

Fans of classic General Mills cereal brands will be able to once again dig through the box's contents with gusto. And they'll come away with one of the company's most beloved characters: Buzz the Bee, Lucky the Leprechaun, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird, Chip the Wolf, or Trix the Rabbit (finally, someone gave that poor rabbit some cereal!) The Cinnamojis, while a fairly modern concept, will also be up for grabs -- and also dressed for '90s nostalgia.

Tapping Into Nostalgia

General Mills has been one of a countless number of companies coping with supply chain issues in a post-pandemic economy. Inflation has also affected the company, pushing customers to prioritize off-brand substitutions over the higher-priced original alternatives.

Offering unique prizes that tap into a consumer's emotional associations with the product could motivate buyers to spend the extra change to bring home the real deal. If the company's better-than-expected Q4 earnings are any indicator, customers may still feel pull toward the company's iconic brands across the market.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Wendy's Announced Some Exciting New Deals For September

While Wendy's is not generally known for changing up its menu, the fast food restaurant is revered for its deals. A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and medium fry both cost $1.99 at most locations, making Wendy's a cheap spot to get some food on the fly. And who could resist the Wendy's 4 for $4 customizable combo? In today's economy, most would agree that's a steal.
RESTAURANTS
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Toys#Food Drink#General Mills Brings#Favorite Cereals#Hasbro#Boo Berry
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves

The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way

Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Shares More Details on Mexican Pizza’s Return

With a good enough tune and some incredible dance numbers, just about anything can be turned into an off-Broadway musical. Whether it's an unofficial and brilliant 'Bridgerton' musical or the "tongue-in-cheek" 'Human Centipede: the Musical', if you want a show that's zany, subversive, and delightfully self-aware, off-Broadway is guaranteed to give you something off-the-wall.
RESTAURANTS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy