Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
National Cheese Pizza DayThe Maine WriterSangerville, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Related
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
wabi.tv
Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he pulled out a handgun during a fight with his roommate and fired a shot within their apartment. 35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. Police...
Family of missing Jay woman raising money for new search technology
TURNER, Maine — The family of a woman who went missing from the town of Jay more than 36 years ago announced plans to raise money for equipment that could potentially help their search. Kimberly Moreau went missing in 1986. She told her sister she was going out with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Man dead after Parkman shooting accident
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
Man shot in Gardiner, police say
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor
An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
foxbangor.com
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Quarter Million Dollars Worth of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in Central Maine
According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, after a multi-month investigation, Maine drug agents were able to successfully take possession of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the deadly drug, fentanyl on Thursday, September 1st. Moss stated that that Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, along with assistance from the...
Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids
BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.
wabi.tv
275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him
BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son. Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6. Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is...
Meet Baxter and Hero Pups
Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
Bangor Quirk Subaru donates supplies to local school
BANGOR, Maine — For many students and teachers in the state, school supplies can be difficult to come by. To help ease some of the school supply pressure, team members from Quirk Subaru of Bangor met with teachers at James F. Doughty School to pass along a gift. Educators...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0