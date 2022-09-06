ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people have died in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he pulled out a handgun during a fight with his roommate and fired a shot within their apartment. 35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. Police...
BANGOR, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Man dead after Parkman shooting accident

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
PARKMAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man shot in Gardiner, police say

GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
GARDINER, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A

ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor

An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking

BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Meet Baxter and Hero Pups

Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
HOULTON, ME
B98.5

Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools

We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

