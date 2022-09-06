ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show Sept. 14

By Wells Foster
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Attendees of the Detroit Auto Show may get to see more than just cars.

President Joe Biden will be visiting the auto show on Sept. 14.

Biden aims to promote electric vehicle manufacturing, a major aspect of his Build Back Better agenda.

The Detroit Auto Show is a century-long tradition where automakers can show off the latest and greatest in motor vehicle technology.

Earlier this year, GM announced plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Michigan.

