Man charged with raping a child for three years
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with child rape after investigators discovered he raped a 12-year-old girl for three years.
According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 29 a victim reported to investigators that she was sexually abused for three years by Alexis Gomez-Levia, 46, beginning when she was 9 years old.Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed
The victim stated Gomez-Levia would “touch her inappropriately” on multiple occasions and alluded to a time the victim was raped by Gomez-Levia, as stated in the affidavit.
Investigators said the victim told them Gomez-Levia once asked the victim not to say anything and he would buy her a dog.
When interviewed by authorities police said Gomez-Levia did not deny the accusations and stated “jail is for men, not cowards.”
Gomez-Levia has been charged with rape, aggravated assault of a child, and statutory sexual assault.
