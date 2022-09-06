ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man charged with raping a child for three years

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with child rape after investigators discovered he raped a 12-year-old girl for three years.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 29 a victim reported to investigators that she was sexually abused for three years by Alexis Gomez-Levia, 46, beginning when she was 9 years old.

The victim stated Gomez-Levia would “touch her inappropriately” on multiple occasions and alluded to a time the victim was raped by Gomez-Levia, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators said the victim told them Gomez-Levia once asked the victim not to say anything and he would buy her a dog.

When interviewed by authorities police said Gomez-Levia did not deny the accusations and stated “jail is for men, not cowards.”

Gomez-Levia has been charged with rape, aggravated assault of a child, and statutory sexual assault.

Comments / 42

Soup Can
4d ago

He's heading for Hell ! And that's before he dies , and if he thinks that's bad , wait there's more to come!

Reply(2)
8
emjy
2d ago

keep bringing these predators into our towns, and this is what happens, my prayers for the victim. She will struggle with this for the rest of her life

Reply
3
Chip Bauer
5d ago

he's going to have a great time in prison !😉

Reply(2)
18
 

WBRE

WBRE

