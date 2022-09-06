More rounds of black fly suppression scheduled
Public Notice : (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, September 8, weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, September 9.
