ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

More rounds of black fly suppression scheduled

By The West Virginia Department of Agriculture
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JR0SE_0hkOs1qy00

Public Notice : (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, September 8, weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, September 9.

The post More rounds of black fly suppression scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes

The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
ANIMALS
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vaping: West Virginia can’t afford dangerous habit

We already know West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers in the country, but more research — this time by ProVape — indicates the Mountain State is the “most obsessed with vaping” of all the states. If you’re wondering how one quantifies obsession, the research...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Hinton, WV
wchstv.com

Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
TRAVEL
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Fly#The Hinton News
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
Lootpress

RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Barbara Nissman to be inducted into WV Music Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023, and a local musician is among those being honored. World-renowned, classical pianist Barbara Nissman of Lewisburg has been named one of the living inductees. Other living inductees include bluegrass, traditional and country music artist Buddy Griffin, and Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic There are two deceased inductees as well, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers and Winston Walls, whom the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame calls one of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players "The West Virginia Music Hall of...
LEWISBURG, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
HOBBIES
WOUB

Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy