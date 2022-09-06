ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

NC man wins $2 million off $20 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hardin bought his winning Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
