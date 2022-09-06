ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Cleveland.com

Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Noisy train horns plague Brook Park residents

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City officials have been fielding complaints from residents who are experiencing an increased frequency in train horns disrupting their peace and quiet. CSX has scheduled repairs at local crossings, which means train engineers, by law, must sound their horns if a crossing gate has been taken out of service and is not operational.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial

Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
BROOK PARK, OH
