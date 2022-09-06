Read full article on original website
Tri-City Bark Park’s future includes pavilion, dog agility course
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Tri-City Bark Park has become a popular place for Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights dogs and their humans, and its advisory board continues planning future park amenities. The park is located at 18825 Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. President Guy Turner (Berea), Vice President...
Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Avon takes home SOUPer Bowl, Silver Rail trophies: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
The Avon and Avon Lake communities came together in the spirit of friendly competition collecting food and monetary donations for Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS). The 12th annual CRS SOUPer Bowl was another successful initiative, with the winning community taking home the SOUPer Bowl trophy. For the fourth year...
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
Lakewood police: Body found washed up on shore
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
Noisy train horns plague Brook Park residents
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City officials have been fielding complaints from residents who are experiencing an increased frequency in train horns disrupting their peace and quiet. CSX has scheduled repairs at local crossings, which means train engineers, by law, must sound their horns if a crossing gate has been taken out of service and is not operational.
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
cleveland19.com
Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
Westlake Porter Public Library unveils piece of steel from Twin Towers in honor of 9/11
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Porter Public Library commemorated Sept. 11 this year in a distinctive way. On Saturday (Sept. 10), Library Director Andrew Mangels, along with Mayor Dennis Clough, unveiled a wall installation featuring a piece of steel from the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, which collapsed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial
Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for August 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more.
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
12 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.2 million or more in August; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twelve Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.2 million in August, including two which sold for at least $2 million. The highest sales price in the county last month of $2.72 million for a home in Bay Village. Cities with multiple home sales of at...
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
