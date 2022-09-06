Man accused in Mt. Vernon officer’s death makes bond, still in jail

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Orange Beach man charged in the death of Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez made bond Tuesday but was not released.

Tyler Henderson, 31, was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County custody. He will also have an alcohol monitor, be under house arrest and be forbidden to drive any motorized vehicle.

However, Orange Beach Police have a hold on Henderson for failure to appear for a DUI charge back in 2019. Henderson will be taken to Orange Beach to face those charges, most likely Wednesday morning.

Henderson faces murder and assault charges in the car crash in Summerdale last month. Investigators say he was drunk and driving at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 36 and Highway 59 and slammed into Lopez’s police car on Aug. 22.

Henderson was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 1. In his first court appearance the next day, prosecutors asked for $ 250,000 bond and the judge agreed . Henderson will be on house arrest, wear a GPS ankle monitor and have an alcohol monitor. The judge also ordered that Henderson not drive any motor vehicle or boat.

Summerdale Police gave a news conference on Sept. 1 when Henderson was arrested and booked. Chief of Police Kevin Brock said the wreck that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez was so “horrific” that it took responding officers some time before they could tell that one of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser.

At that same news conference, the Mount Vernon chief of police said Lopez “…was a smiling face to the community.” The chief also said the Mount Vernon Police Department was like family and they are grieving the loss of their colleague.

Investigators believe Henderson was heading from Orange Beach to Robertsdale at the time of the wreck and Lopez was on duty and headed to his home in Foley.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.