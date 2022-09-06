ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police.

Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said police.

He was found in the area of Sun Street at Calle Cebu, and a high-risk stop was conducted. Jimenez did not obey the officer's initial commands but eventually was taken into custody, said police

A loaded firearm was found in his truck during the search. He was taken to Sanger Police and was arrested on new firearm charges.

YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in hit-and-run in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police in standoff with armed domestic violence suspect

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday afternoon are in a standoff with an armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home in the city's Rancho neighborhood.In a Friday afternoon tweet, police said patrol units and Special Operations personnel were in communication with a barricaded domestic violence suspect on the 100 block of Rancho Drive near the Capitol Expressway. Police said the incident started at around 10 a.m. Friday and that the male suspect was armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect is believed to be alone in the residence. Rancho Drive is closed on the block where the standoff is taking place, according to authorities. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect.    "We are working towards and hoping for a peaceful resolution to this incident," police said in the Twitter thread.  Police said the scene is still active and requested that people stay away from the area. 
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gang member wanted for attempted murder in north Salinas Wednesday. Henry Lechuga, 32, of Salinas, was allegedly involved in a shooting on England Avenue on August 18 in Salinas. Lechuga is a gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to deputies. The post Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
