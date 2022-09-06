ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 6

1/20/2021
5d ago

The revolving door with the criminals is disgusting.PR bail is a joke,just cut them loose even when they are clearly violent.All they had to do was keep that pos in jail and that man would be alive.

Reply
7
WAR
4d ago

Yes, Bail Reform in the state of New Hampshire is absurd!!! I can see if it's a non-violent offender and it's their first time before the court, then a PR bill is applicable!!! Once again he should never have been released.I'm sorry 4 the man's family!!!

Reply
5
MagpieInk
4d ago

The courthouse door is a turnstile, and it's egregious that a good man lost his life because of it. PR bail was never meant for violent, repeat offenders like this POS.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death. 
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
DUMMERSTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Manchester, NH
City
Nashua, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Forest, MS
WMUR.com

Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again

NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
PELHAM, NH
NECN

Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Wanted After Missing Court Date

The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, didn't appear in court on Thursday, leading authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to...
MANCHESTER, NH
TheDailyBeast

Missing Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Skips Out on Court Date

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a hearing regarding her long-missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who is presumed to be dead. The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but her disappearance was only reported in December 2021. Manchester police announced on Aug. 11 that her death was being treated as a homicide. “While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Harmony’s stepmother was arrested in June for lying to investigators who were looking into the girl’s disappearance. Meanwhile, court documents show that Harmony’s uncle told police he saw her with a black eye in July 2019 after her father, Adam Montgomery, told him “I bashed her around this house.”Read it at NBC Boston
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Open Heart Surgery#Homelessness#Violent Crime#Wal Mart
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WMUR.com

Family of stabbing victim outraged suspect had been out on bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a man killed on a walking trail last week expressed outrage and disbelief Tuesday as they learned more about the suspect in the attack. Raymond Moore, 40, is accused of stabbing Daniel Whitmore to death Friday on a walking trail in Manchester. "He...
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy