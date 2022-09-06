Read full article on original website
1/20/2021
5d ago
The revolving door with the criminals is disgusting.PR bail is a joke,just cut them loose even when they are clearly violent.All they had to do was keep that pos in jail and that man would be alive.
7
WAR
4d ago
Yes, Bail Reform in the state of New Hampshire is absurd!!! I can see if it's a non-violent offender and it's their first time before the court, then a PR bill is applicable!!! Once again he should never have been released.I'm sorry 4 the man's family!!!
5
MagpieInk
4d ago
The courthouse door is a turnstile, and it's egregious that a good man lost his life because of it. PR bail was never meant for violent, repeat offenders like this POS.
2
Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.
NECN
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again
NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
NECN
Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Wanted After Missing Court Date
The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, didn't appear in court on Thursday, leading authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to...
Missing Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Skips Out on Court Date
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a hearing regarding her long-missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who is presumed to be dead. The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but her disappearance was only reported in December 2021. Manchester police announced on Aug. 11 that her death was being treated as a homicide. “While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Harmony’s stepmother was arrested in June for lying to investigators who were looking into the girl’s disappearance. Meanwhile, court documents show that Harmony’s uncle told police he saw her with a black eye in July 2019 after her father, Adam Montgomery, told him “I bashed her around this house.”Read it at NBC Boston
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
WMUR.com
Daughter of Manchester stabbing victim says she's surprised suspect was out on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death on a walking trail in Manchester said Wednesday she was surprised to learn that the suspect in the case was out on bail at the time of the stabbing. Daniel Whitmore, 75, was killed last week...
WMUR.com
Plymouth man found shot to death at home 11 years ago; case still unsolved
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Plymouth man was found shot to death at his home more than 10 years ago and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the body of John Labbe, 54, was found on Sept. 8, 2011, in a workshop on his property on Texas Hill Road.
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
WMUR.com
Family of stabbing victim outraged suspect had been out on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a man killed on a walking trail last week expressed outrage and disbelief Tuesday as they learned more about the suspect in the attack. Raymond Moore, 40, is accused of stabbing Daniel Whitmore to death Friday on a walking trail in Manchester. "He...
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
Athol man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
An Athol man has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury of murdering Kelsey Clifford in 2019.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police conducting joint investigation after concerning issues discovered at kennel
There was a significant police presence Friday due to an ongoing investigation involving a Massachusetts kennel. According to Police Chief Scott Dumas on Saturday, August 27, Rowley Police responded to a report of four goats that were walking on Route 1 and worked with Animal Control to round up the goats, which had not been reported missing.
Comments / 6