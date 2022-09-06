Grant Funding Ends December 31, 2022, With Renter Assistance Payment Amounts Cut as of October 1. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) that their payments will be reduced as of October 1, 2022, and no payments will be available past December 31, 2022. Eligible renters who have not yet taken action need to apply now if they are struggling to pay existing and past bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal grant program has been critical to directly helping renters get through the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

