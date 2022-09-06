Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Roper: VT Climate Council is unraveling
By Rob Roper The mood at recent Vermont Climate Council committee meetings is bleak as the folks tasked by the legislature to come up with a plan to meet the greenhouse gas reduction mandates of their Global Warming Solutions Act do not have one. It’s not entirely their fault. The...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont utilities alerting renters that COVID-19 utility bill assistance is ending soon
Grant Funding Ends December 31, 2022, With Renter Assistance Payment Amounts Cut as of October 1. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) that their payments will be reduced as of October 1, 2022, and no payments will be available past December 31, 2022. Eligible renters who have not yet taken action need to apply now if they are struggling to pay existing and past bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal grant program has been critical to directly helping renters get through the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
vermontbiz.com
Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s
Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
vermontbiz.com
VBSR announces 2022 award recipients, opens ceremony registration
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR), the statewide, nonprofit business association with a mission to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact, has announced the 2022 recipients for three awards that encourage and showcase the growth and impact of socially responsible business activity in Vermont. Registration(link is external) for the 21st Annual VBSR Awards Ceremony, Tuesday, October 4, 5:00-8:30 pm, at Basin Harbor, Vergennes, has also opened.
vermontbiz.com
Gray to step down as general manager of the Energy Co-op of Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine The Energy Co-op of Vermont, a fuel oil and home efficiency services cooperative with headquarters in Colchester, Vermont, announced today that Brian Gray will retire as General Manager following the selection of a new General Manager. “After serving as the General Manager of the Co-op over the...
vermontbiz.com
Deadline extended for public feedback on spending of electric grid funding
The Department of Public Service announces an extension for public input on the distribution of federal “Grid Resilience” funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) today announces an extension to the deadline for written public input from...
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of September 12
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of September 12. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert repair...
vermontbiz.com
Michael Kennedy to receive the 2022 American Inns of Court Professionalism Award
Vermont Business Magazine Michael Kennedy(link is external) has been selected to receive the prestigious 2022 American Inns of Court Professionalism Award(link is external) for the Second Circuit. Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will present the award to Kennedy later this fall. Known as the “ethics guru” of Vermont, Kennedy has been bar counsel for the state’s Professional Responsibility Program since 2012.
