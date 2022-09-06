As city’s new mayor, Nancy Smith hopes to inspire young women

She’d just been selected Maricopa’s new mayor and quickly was sworn in on Aug. 16, but there was one thing missing.

A gavel. Nobody brought a ceremonial gavel to hand to Nancy Smith, who was the unanimous choice of her City Council colleagues to take the position for the next two years.

Lacking the implement didn’t prevent Smith from quickly hammering home several key points, among them being the city’s first female mayor, as she assumes her new duties.

“Being a female mayor really doesn’t change anything regarding the work we do,” Smith said. “However, if this role brings hope to a young woman that she can accomplish great things, then I am humbled and honored to be that role model.

“In fact, I’ve been honored to actually have been in that role model twice in the past. I was the first woman to graduate with an Electronic Technology degree from my college. Also, I was the first woman to be hired as an Electronic Technician by Motorola Government Electronics Division.”

Smith has spent the majority of her career in military technology and project management for major government programs.

She pointed out that, over the years, she has had the joy to speak with women’s groups, minority groups, business leaders, youth and young adults sharing her story of hope that they, too, can achieve their goals regardless of obstacles and challenges.

City Councilmember Amber Liermann offered first-hand testimony.

“She’s been an incredible mentor to me and a lot of other people up here, as well,” Liermann said.

Councilman Bob Marsh added that he has “a lot of respect for this lady.”

“Her success in her professional career, her track record in industry and her track record in local government here — she’s a charismatic leader,” Marsh said.

Remarks from colleagues about her reputation for being dogged in achieving goals brought a smile to her face.

“She’s tenacious, especially when she wants something from the state and county and federal, when we go to D.C. to beg for money,” said Councilmember Rich Vitiello, who placed Smith’s name in nomination. “I have to tell you, this is a choice that’s well deserved.”

Councilmember Henry Wade said Maricopa needs “strong, positive leadership,” and is getting it in its new mayor.

“My greatest strength is fighting the hard battles,” Smith said.

Maricopa resident Ron Smith added “not only is she well prepared, but she’s very good about educating the public by providing insight to residents who do not have access to all the support documents that a councilmember receives. That’s important.”

Smith said that while her agenda won’t differ substantively from her predecessor’s, it will have a new look. “Elevated Maricopa” rolls on, but Smith has, for example, a 10-bullet-point, 100-day plan that she’ll be rolling out. Never has she been accused of being underprepared.

“I am, of course, a different person than our previous mayor, Christian Price — for one thing, I’m not nearly as tall as he — and I will surely bring a unique perspective and style to the role,” she said. “However, I assure you, our passion for seeing Maricopa thrive is the same.

“I will work endlessly to improve transportation, with a laser focus on State Route 347. I will continue growing our economic strength with businesses that our residents need, focus on bringing in high-paying jobs, ensuring public safety, having a balanced and responsible budget, lowering property taxes and insisting on a high quality of life.”

These are longstanding goals that others on the City Council have said they, too, embrace.

Smith, elected to the City Council in 2014, is the wife of Tony Smith, a former mayor.

She takes the baton from Interim Mayor Vincent Manfredi, who reverts to vice mayor, the position he held prior to the resignation of then-mayor Price.

Perhaps Manfredi paid her the ultimate compliment.

“I trust her, and I don’t trust many people,” Manfredi said.

Against Smith’s background as a battler, resident Rachel Leffall shed light on Smith’s softer side.

“She’s compassionate. She makes everyone feel welcome,” Leffall said. “She takes time to understand the issues.

“There have been some issues with racial discrimination. I’ve experienced it. I’ve been able to talk to Nancy about it and she listened. A lot of times when you’re not a person of color you don’t understand what a person of color experiences. That’s strong leadership with compassion and without bias.”

As the festivities rolled on following the swearing in, Price, the former mayor, who was among the roughly 100 people in the capacity crowd at City Council chambers, seemed to give them closure with an exclamation point.

He hustled to the front of the room bearing a miniature ceremonial gavel for Smith.

And it was official.

