Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Colin Kaepernick and Longtime Girlfriend Nessa Diab Welcome Newborn Baby
Good news off the field for Colin Kaepernick as he and longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab… The post Colin Kaepernick and Longtime Girlfriend Nessa Diab Welcome Newborn Baby appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Le'Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson in exhibition battle of former star NFL running backs
Two former star NFL running backs clashed in the ring on Saturday night when Le'Veon Bell fought Adrian Peterson. Unlike most celebrity exhibition boxing matches, this one had a definitive winner -- whether official or not -- when Bell knocked out Peterson with a big right hand. Bell and Peterson...
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
Darren Waller contract: Raiders sign star TE to extension at the buzzer
The Raiders inked their star tight end Darren Waller to a contract extension just days before the 2022 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller is one of the best tight ends in football, when healthy. However, his health has been a major concern in recent seasons. Yet, the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022?
A look at what every NFL team is spending on players for the 2022 season. The post What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
A.J. Brown has record setting debut for Eagles in 38-35 win over Lions in Week 1
The Eagles paid A.J. Brown $100 million to be a difference maker and all he did on Sunday in the season opener was break a franchise record. Philadelphia exploded offensively against the Lions, coming away with a 38-35 victory in which Brown went off for ten catches on 13 targets and 155-yards receiving.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday
McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
