NFL

Von Miller
Josina Anderson
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1

Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
CBS Sports

Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame

Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday

McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1

Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
BALTIMORE, MD

